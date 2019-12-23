Bigg Boss 13 December 23 2019 – These two members have got the least votes in Week 12

Rashmi Desai and Sidharth Shukla quarrel in Bigg Boss 13’s home and outdoors the home for 2 days. On this quarrel, the consumer of social media was seen preventing amongst themselves. Some supported Rashami Desai and a few supported Siddharth Shukla. Within the episode aired on Sunday, the present’s host Salman Khan additionally gave everybody a category. Throughout this, Salman Khan disclosed the names of two members, who obtained only a few votes from the viewers. One in every of these two members shall be out of the home.

Allow us to inform you, the names nominated this week embody Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan, Aarti Singh, Asim Riaz and Shefali Bagga. Together with this, Siddharth Shukla has additionally been nominated as a punishment from ‘Bigg Boss’. He acquired this punishment as a result of he had pushed once more Asim Riaz throughout a job leading to an enormous struggle.

Through the nomination course of, Salman Khan first asks- ‘Who are all nominated today?’ After this, Salman expresses his displeasure and says that in the event that they have been on my bus, I’d have left everybody besides two-three folks out of Bigg Boss home. Now allow us to inform you immediately which two members have gotten much less votes this week. After this Salman Khan instantly names Vishal Aditya Singh and Arhan Khan. Through the aviation, Salman Khan jokingly tells that there shall be no member eviction this week. However later take the title of Arhaan Khan. Whom do you assume will get eradicated tonight? Remark beneath.