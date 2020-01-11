Bigg Boss 13: Deepika Padukone, Laxmi Agarwal enter the house and take contestants…

Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Deepika Padukone, Laxmi Agarwal enter the home and take contestants on a joyride. See pics

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone can be seen coming into the Bigg Boss 13 home on Saturday’s episode. Deepika can be there for the promotions of her newest launch Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is predicated on the lifetime of acid assault survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who got here with Deepika on the present. Deepika’s co-star Vikrant Massey additionally accompanied them.

As part of a process, the Chhapaak stars ask the housemates to endure a job reversal and enact different contestants. The home can be divided into two groups; Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz type one group whereas Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala are one other group. They’re given fascinating conditions that passed off inside the home they usually should recreate the incident.

Whereas each the groups will give one another a tricky battle, the act by which the second group recreates the well-known ‘Chai fight’ between Rashami and Sidharth will depart judges Deepika and Vikrant impressed. With out a second thought, Deepika declares Crew B because the winner and publicizes a reward that has by no means been seen earlier than on Bigg Boss. Deepika introduced that for the very first time, the successful group can be going outdoors the home for a ‘joyride’ alongside together with her.

The successful group is on cloud 9 as they go for a drive in an open jeep together with Deepika. She, too, enjoys their firm and has a good time.

The episode may also see host Salman Khan slamming Shehnaaz Gill for creating drama on a regular basis. The complete home votes for Shehnaaz throughout a black coronary heart process as she is jealous of Mahira. She will get indignant and sits close to the principle gate, asking Bigg Boss to open the doorways as she desires to stop. .

