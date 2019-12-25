Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee won’t return, Vikas Gupta exits show?

House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee received’t return, Vikas Gupta exits present?

Bigg Boss 13 “mastermind” Vikas Gupta, who entered the present after Devoleena Bhattacharjee was compelled to go away attributable to an harm, has reportedly exited the home.

SpotboyE studies that although Devoleena was alleged to re-enter after recuperating from her again harm, she has not been cleared to return to Bigg Boss 13 by her medical doctors. In the meantime, Vikas has left the Bigg Boss home and can be part of his shut buddies together with Ekta Kapoor in Thailand to rejoice the New 12 months.

Devoleena, who was thought of one of many prime contenders to win Bigg Boss 13, suffered a debilitating backache attributable to a number of duties inside the home and even needed to be hospitalised for a number of days when the ache aggravated. Vikas entered the present as her proxy.

In an interview with The Occasions Of India after leaving the Bigg Boss 13 home, Devoleena had mentioned that her exit was not ultimate and that she would return as quickly as she was higher. “Whatever happened was destiny. But, when I was exiting Salman (Khan) sir told me that I should come back soon because this season is the most exciting one so far. I will be back,” she had mentioned.

Vikas was first seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 11. He quickly gained a popularity because the “mastermind” of the season.

In an interview with Hindustan Occasions after Bigg Boss 11, Vikas opened up about the identical. He mentioned, “My grandmother used to narrate Bhagavad Gita to me when I was a child. That helped me a lot during Bigg Boss. Ultimately, it was about a game. There is difference in being ‘chaalaak’ and being ‘akalmand’.”

“We have a car that broke down a couple of days ago. My mother had gone for shopping in an auto. The auto driver recognised her and said, ‘Aap mastermind ki maa hain na (You are mastermind’s mother)’. Then he helped her shop. Such stories make me happy,” he added.

