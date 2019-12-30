Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena returns, asks Rashami if she faked not knowing about Arhaan’s…

Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena returns, asks Rashami if she faked not realizing about Arhaan’s little one

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was one of many strongest contenders of Bigg Boss 13, returned to the home just lately and slammed her finest good friend on the present – Rashami Desai. She was additionally seen flirting with Sidharth Shukla.

In a promo video for Monday’s episode, makers of the present have revealed that Devoleena will return to the home to bid farewell to her former housemates. She asks Rashami, “Arhaan ne aapse itni badi baat chupai. Pretend kar rahi thi ki aapko pata nahi hai? (Arhaan hid such a major thing from you, were you pretending that you did not know about his child?)”

Additionally learn: Priyanka Chopra shares romantic pics with Nick Jonas from their seashore facet vacation, says ‘life as it should be’

She additionally reminded Rashami of what Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan and her household informed her. “Pyar me itni andhi ho gayi ki do din me propose kar diya? Aapki family, Salman sir, sabne aapko kuch bola, aapne ek kaan se suna, dusre kaan se aapne nikal diya. (Are you so blind in love that you proposed in just two days? Salman sir, and your family told you something but you ignored it).”

Subsequent Episode Preview pic.twitter.com/aREPJhdQ39 — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) December 29, 2019

Rashami was shocked with Devoleena and informed her, “Mujhe na tumse bhi darr lagta hai. (I fear you as well.)”

The video opens with Devoleena sitting on a throne-like chair, gazing at Sidharth, as he responds with the same gaze. She says, “Dekhte rahiye na, bina blink kiye (Please keep looking at me, without blinking),” and he provides, “Bilkul. Wahi to kar raha hu (Exactly, that’s what I am doing).”

Devoleena exited the present halfway in late November when her again ache aggravated and docs suggested her mattress relaxation. She had despatched Vikas Gupta inside the home, on her behalf, and he additionally spent a couple of days on the present.

Although Devoleena was earlier presupposed to return to the present, final week, Bigg Boss introduced that she gained’t be returning as a participant due to her well being.

Observe HeraldPublicist for extra