Bigg Boss 13 did Arhaan Khan really asked Rashami Desai’s house keys after his eviction?

Bigg Boss 13 has been a subject of dialogue among the many viewers since its first episode. Whereas the anger of Sidharth Shukla who seems on the present has shocked individuals, the love-life of Rashami Desai has entertained everybody. Nevertheless, when Rashami Desai’s boyfriend Arhaan Khan entered the home, the thrill of the viewers actually reached the sky. After Arhaan Khan’s entry, Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla and the love triangle between them has entertained individuals quite a bit. One of many causes for this was the massive revelations from Arhaan Khan’s life, wherein it was instructed that he was staying together with his relations at Rashami Desai’s home, typically he was instructed that he tried at house alone with ex-girlfriends. Nevertheless, figuring out the information that’s popping out about Arhaan Khan, you may be shocked.

You’re conscious that Arhaan Khan has been accused of misusing the property of Rashami Desai. When Rashami Desai entered the home, Arhaan Khan was staying together with his relations in her home. Arhaan Khan has additionally denied these experiences however seeing the information that’s coming now, evidently the reality is kind of totally different from the assertion of Arhaan Khan. In reality, an leisure web site has reported in its newest report that Arhaan Khan had requested for the important thing to Rashami Desai’s home after exiting Bigg Boss 13, which the manufacturing refused to offer.

Allow us to let you know that Arhaan Khan was one of many sturdy gamers of Bigg Boss 13 and the followers began supporting him continually. Arhaan Khan has given a press release after exiting Bigg Boss 13 that he’s unable to belief that he’s not part of the present.