Bigg Boss 13: ‘Didn’t ask Paras Chhabra to corner a girl and kiss her,’ says girlfriend…

Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: ‘Didn’t ask Paras Chhabra to nook a lady and kiss her,’ says girlfriend Akanksha

Up to date: Jan 15, 2020 17:48 IST

Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri has mentioned in previous interviews that she had requested the truth present specialist to construct on his playboy picture and flirt with girls in the home. Nonetheless, his current closeness with Mahira Sharma has raised fairly just a few eyebrows and even Akanksha has been affected by the connection. Reacting to the developments, she has mentioned she might have requested him to play on his Casanova picture however as a girlfriend, she by no means requested him to nook a lady and kiss her or maintain her hand.

“I had asked him to flirt around and show his playboy side but did not tell him to corner a girl and kiss her and hold her hand in abandonment. I don’t know what is he doing, Obviously, as a girlfriend, I wouldn’t say that. I don’t support him for disrespecting our relationship or saying what he said to Shefali or other girls,” Akanksha informed Pinkvilla in an interview.

Requested if she would find a way to belief him as soon as he’s out of the present, she mentioned, “I am not judging him on the basis of the game right now. I completely agree there a few things that were not required. I had told him even before he entered to not make me a part of this game at all. So that his reel stories look real, his game looks real, he made our relationship look bad. That wasn’t required. I told him to play a game, I told him to show his playful side. I never wanted him to make me look bad, that is something I am upset about. He definitely needs to give clarification but that doesn’t mean I am concluding on anything because.I know how important this game is to him.”

She additional reacted to the damaging portrayal of her relationship on the present. “Mere jaisi strong ladki ke liye bechari image banana, it is quite funny, I think wo kafi stupid dikh raha hai isase (To portray a strong girl like me as helpless, I think that is funny and he looks stupid doing this). But I am not judging because we only get to watch that one hour of an episode. We do not know what conspired before and after what we saw. What happened that made him think that he should show our relationship in a bad light,” she mentioned.

