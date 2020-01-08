Bigg Boss 13: Dolly Bindra’s Double Face Exposed Over Her Support for Mahira, Twitterati Leaves Her Red Faced for Her Comments on Mahira!

Bigg Boss 13 is heading for a excessive voltage Weekend Ka Vaar with some electrifying fights in retailer for the viewers. Bigg Boss 13’s hottest contestant Siddharth Shukla seems protected this weekend. Nonetheless, all of the contestants are nominated for eliminations this week. In response to the happenings in the home, it seems like there’s a very robust competitors between Arti Singh, Madhurima and Vishal for the eliminations this week.

Dolly Bindra’s Gorgeous U-Flip with Help for Mahira’s Security After Shaming Her Earlier within the Season?

This version of Bigg Boss has witnessed loads of celebrities taking to social media to voice their assist for his or her favourite contestants. A couple of weeks in the past, Dolly D Bindra made a surprising assertion on social media which is being interpreted as unprecedented bias by the followers of Asim and Rashmi. In response to Dolly, Asim, Rashmi and Arhaan lack id within the leisure world and they’re completely dependant on Siddharth Shukla to achieve consideration or respect.Dolly additionally mentioned that Asim, Rashmi and Arhaan are the troublemakers within the Bigg Boss 13 home and eradicating them out of the home will make BB13 extra enjoyable and romantic.

It’s clearly evident that Dolly Bindra is a powerful supporter of Siddharth Shukla and he or she loves anybody related to him. After witnessing the elimination nominations for this week, Dolly voiced her assist for Mahira Sharma and Shefali Jariwala.

Pay attention #MahiraSharma #ShefaliJariwala should be saved #BB13 #BiggBoss13 @BiggBoss — Dolly D Bindra (@DollyBindra) January 2, 2020

Nonetheless, an older tweet of Dolly Bindra has surfaced on social media the place she physique shamed Mahira Sharma. This was throughout the interval when Bigg Boss 13 was about Paras vs Siddharth and Mahira was on Paras’ facet. She was bent upon making certain that Mahira doesn’t get any votes. Dolly Bindra shamed Mahira’s seems by stating, “Mahira doesn’t have dimples, but has big pimples and a big lipped mouth!”.

This was introduced out to the open by a Twitter deal with referred to as actuality khabri.

Do you assume Dolly Bindra is blinded by her assist for Siddharth Shukla?