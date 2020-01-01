Bigg Boss 13 Eliminations Nominations Vote Online – Madhurima, Shefali Bagga and These Contestants Are in Danger of Eviction This Week! Vote Below

Bigg Boss 13 begins contemporary this week with new nomination course of on Wednesday 1st January 2020 for Week 14. With Arhaan Khan getting eradicated earlier this week after a cracking Weekend Ka Vaar, this week guarantees to be fiersome, witty and motion packed. Nominations for elimination is introduced instantly by Bigg Boss for this week and there’s no process concerned just like the final nomination week.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 14 Elimination Nomination Course of

The nominations for Week 14 happen with none process. Nonetheless, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to place their thumb impression on the face of the contestant they want to nominate supporting it with a legitimate motive.

Throughout the nomination course of, Vishal and Rashami are bashing Mahira Sharma for being a giant nothing and he or she wouldn’t have stayed in the home for this lengthy if it weren’t for Paras’ assist.

Nonetheless, Mahira counters to Vishal’s assertion by saying that he’s a giant zero regardless that he’s with Madhurima Tuli they usually each are nothing even when they’re collectively.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 14 Eviction Nominations – Which Contestants Have been Nominated By Whom?

Bigg Boss 13’s thumb impression nominations process introduced out the nominations for this week.

Right here’s how every contestant nominated their fellow contestants:

Asim Nominates Shefali Jariwala.

Paras nominates Shefali Bagga.

Shefali Jariwala and Mahira nominates Madhurima.

Vishal, Rashami, Asim nominated Mahira.

Who will get nominated this week for elimination?

Shefali Jariwala Mahira Sharma Madhurima Tuli Shefali Bagga



Shehnaaz will likely be given an opportunity to save lots of one contestant. She may save Mahira or Shefali Bagga.

Madhurima Fails to Make an Impression in Her BB Journey

Madhurima Tuli was one of many three contestants to enter the home as wildcard entries final week. A variety of expectations have been using on her shoulders as Vishal Aditya Singh can be current in the home. Nonetheless, Madhurima failed to draw protection nor consideration. She was a mute spectator in main incidents in the home. She did not take a stand nor assist anybody. Because of failed connections in the home, Madhurima misplaced her floor.

Bigg Boss 13 Voting On-line

Voting by Voot App – You’ll be able to set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss 13. There’s a voting banner and login and vote to your favorite contestant Voting by MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote to your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss 13 voting banner Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/



Voting traces will likely be opening quickly and the Information Crunch on-line voting will likely be up to date in someday. Who will get evicted this week? Tell us within the feedback beneath.