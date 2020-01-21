Bigg Boss 13 Elite Club Task: Arti Singh Wins the Task But Shocking Twist Awaits From Hina Khan!

In every week marred by violence, the destiny of the Elite Membership activity hangs in stability in Bigg Boss 13 home. Hina Khan enters in the direction of the fag finish of the duty which is left with Arti, Rashami and Mahira. Bigg Boss instructs Hina Khan to take each contestant apart and decide on the rejection. Arti, Rashami and Mahira make their factors clear to Hina. An unconvinced Hina Khan declares Mahira failed within the activity.

Bigg Boss 13 Elite Membership Process Particulars 21st January: Arti Singh Ends Up on High, However??

A ‘Bhopu’ is current within the open space of the BB garden and contestants can provide their perspective on the three contenders for the second Elite Membership activity. If the contestants agree they can provide a sure or no. The contender with essentially the most ‘no’s’ will lose the sport. Hina Khan is the decide for this activity.

Paras offers ‘aadesh’ to Rashmi and asks her to trim her eyebrows. Hina Khan intervenes earlier than Rashmi says sure or no. She rejects Paras’ aadesh.

Mahira asks Rashmi to use mehendi on her face. Rashmi agrees to do it.

Vishal asks Arti Singh to chop her hair. Arti agrees to it. (Fellow contestants don’t like Vishal’s ‘aadesh’ and asks him to do one thing smart). We surprise how Mahira’s ‘aadhesh’ is smart by any probability.

Shefali asks Arti Singh to eat 20 chillis. Arti agrees and she or he efficiently does it.

Siddharth and Asim Combat Once more, Siddharth Breaks Down!

Siddharth and Asim’s duel appears to haven’t any ending in place. They find yourself in a verbal tussle in entrance of Hina Khan this time. The verbal duel turns awry and Bigg Boss calls them to the confession room. Siddharth confesses that he doesn’t wish to proceed within the present anymore as he can’t tolerate him anymore.

Bigg Boss 13 Elite Membership Process Outcomes

Hina Khan declares that Arti and Rashami gave their fullest to the duty at stake. Nonetheless, Arti Singh was declared because the winner. Nonetheless, Hina Khan reveals that there isn’t any winner for the Elite membership activity this week in a surprising twist.