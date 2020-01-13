Bigg Boss 13 Elite Club Task Breaking News: Asim Riaz Becomes First Contestant to Win BB Elite Task, Here’s the List of Powers He Is Entitled With!

Bigg Boss 13 enters its sixteenth week in model. The sensational doll of Bigg Boss, Hina Khan made her third entry into the Bigg Boss 13 home this week. Hina Khan entered the home on a mission to seek out out the record of contestants who will qualify for the BB Elite membership. The outcomes of the duty shall be essential for the contestants to seal their destiny within the upcoming essential weeks in the home.

Bigg Boss 13 Elite Membership Process Particulars – Asim vs Shehnaz

Hina Khan entered the home and sprinkled dazzle on the ground. Hina Khan kick began the Bigg Boss Elite Membership job which concerned Asim Riaz contesting in opposition to the most well-liked contestant in the home, Shehnaz Gill. The duo had been the highest 2 within the Standup Comedy job and therefore had been chosen as contenders for the Bigg Boss 13 Elite Membership Process. The query posted to Shehnaz and Asim was why they need to be within the membership over the opposite.

Asim Riaz focused Shehnaz together with her calculated bonding with fellow contestants whereas he ensured that he bonded in a pure approach. This reply didn’t go down nicely with Siddharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala.

Shehnaz counter argued stating that Asim has solely been succesful for combating with aggression whereas she entertained the folks together with her cuteness, drama and love saga.

The battle between the duo intensifies and Hina Khan is entitled with a significant job at hand.

Nevertheless, she chooses Asim Riaz as the higher one among the many two.

Bigg Boss 13 Elite Membership Process – What Powers Did Asim Riaz Get?

As #Morepowertoyouasim traits on social media, Asim Riaz is certainly bestowed with some actually important powers going ahead within the competitors.

Asim Riaz can save himself from nominations for one week. He can use it anytime throughout the season. Nevertheless, he selected to not use the facility this week.