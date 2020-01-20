Bigg Boss 13 Elite Club Task: Who Will Be the Second Elite Club Member of Bigg Boss 13?

Bigg Boss 13 enters its seventeenth week in model. The sensational doll of Bigg Boss, Hina Khan made her fourth entry into the Bigg Boss 13 home this week. Final week, Hina Khan entered the home on a mission to seek out out the checklist of contestants who will qualify for the BB Elite membership. Asim Riaz received the duty which made him the primary Elite membership member of the home. Hina Khan reenters the home to advertise the trailer of ‘Hacked’. Additionally, the outcomes of the Elite Membership process can be essential for the contestants to seal their destiny within the upcoming essential weeks in the home.

Bigg Boss 13 Elite Membership Activity Winner – Aarti Singh , Rashami Desai or Mahira Sharma? Who Will Win?

Hina Khan entered the home and sprinkled dazzle on the ground. Hina Khan kick began the Bigg Boss second Elite Membership process which concerned three women combating it out for a really essential spot.

Bigg Boss 13 Elite Membership Activity is again with an attention-grabbing process this week. three Horses are there and at each buzzer one contestant has to alter his/her seat and provides it to a different contestant. When the buzzer rings, one contestant has to get down and elect one other contestant as their substitute. The contestant who’s seated will persuade the opposite contestant to get down. On the finish of the fourth buzzer, Arti Singh, Rashami and Mahira are the contenders for the second BB Elite Membership process.

Elite Membership ki iss horse race mein hone wala hai maamla garam! Watch it tonight at 10:30 PM. Anytime on @[email protected]_india @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/OKafBIxhpG — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 20, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 Elite Membership Activity Particulars 20th January

On the finish of the primary buzzer, Rashami will get down and will get changed by Vishal. Vishal’s legs touched the bottom whereas altering sides. Siddharth raised the difficulty with the ‘sanchalak’ for the duty which is Asim Riaz. This triggers a significant struggle the place Asim finally ends up pushing Siddharth. Siddharth abuses Asim’s father and he boycotts each crew member of his from collaborating if Vishal doesn’t get down from the horse.

Bigg Boss intervened and requested Asim and Siddharth to settle down and asks them to proceed with the duty. Hina Khan enters in the direction of the fag finish of the duty which is left with Arti, Rashami and Mahira. Bigg Boss instructs Hina Khan to take each contestant apart and decide on the rejection. Arti, Rashami and Mahira make their factors clear to Hina. An unconvinced Hina Khan asks Mahira to make her personal resolution.

A steamy Bigg Boss Elite Membership Activity is assured. Who Will Finish Up Profitable It? Tell us within the feedback under.