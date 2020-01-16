Bigg Boss 13 Eviction Week 16 – Madhurima Tuli will be eliminated from the show after fight with Vishal Aditya Singh, read details

Ever since Madhurima Tuli entered Bigg Boss 13 home, there was combat between her and her ex boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. Generally Madhurima accuses Vishal and typically Vishal shouts at Madhurima Tuli. An analogous state of affairs was seen within the final episode when this TV couple obtained so badly entangled with one another that the matter got here to an finish. Within the final episode, Madhurima Tuli was seen beating Vishal Aditya Singh with a pan. This act of Madhurima Tuli shocked everybody. After which, it was believed that Bigg Boss shall be punishing Madhurima Tuli and Vishal. In the meantime, we have now a information associated to Madhurima Tuli which you’ll be shocked to know. If the knowledge is getting recent, Madhurima Tuli has elevated the probabilities of being out of Bigg Boss home this week. In a report by SpotBoye it has been claimed that Madhurima Tuli could also be evicted from house this weekend.

It is usually being instructed that final week, the makers needed to oust Madhurima Tuli however this resolution was deferred because of the combat between her and Vishal (Vishal Aditya Singh). Now that Madhurima Tuli will not be capable of give particular content material to the present, her existence could also be cleared this week by eviction from BB home.

Madhurima Tuli obtained the least votes within the final week and the scenario is comparable this week. Due to which it’s believed that Madhurima Tuli’s recreation will finish this week. Now whether or not or not Madhurima will go away the present, it will likely be revealed solely through the weekend. On the identical time, Madhurima Tuli’s mom needs her to go even additional on this recreation. His mom is absolutely supportive of him. Lately, Madhurima’s mom had additionally heard Vishal Aditya Singh. Nevertheless, please remark in your opinion on this challenge.

Bigg Boss 13 Voting On-line Week 16

Voting by means of Voot App – You may set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss 13. There’s a voting banner and login and vote to your favorite contestant

Voting by means of MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote to your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss 13 voting banner

Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/

You may vote at our voting ballot to get prompt outcomes about your favorite contestants