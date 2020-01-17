Bigg Boss 13 ex contestant Ajaz Khan lashes out on makers for violence and aggression said “i was thrown out”

For the primary time within the historical past of Bigg Boss 13, the present’s makers are reluctant to take robust choices. That’s the reason there’s an uproar in the home of Bigg Boss 13. This combat between the members will increase so many occasions that the matter goes on until the scuffle. Members like Rashmi Desai, Shehnaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra have violated the foundations by shouting and doing bodily violence a number of occasions. Even after that, the makers didn’t take any main motion towards all of them.

These members have been solely nominated as punishment. On the similar time each week, Salman Khan additionally goes to the category of members of the family. For a while, these individuals see the impact of Salman Khan’s discuss. The subsequent day, a six-puck and combat begins from Phire.

That is the rationale, many occasions followers have focused Bigg Boss 13 makers for not taking many robust steps. In the meantime, Bigg Boss ex contestant Ajaz Khan has additionally lashed out on Bigg Boss 13 makers.

Speaking in regards to the shock in the home, Ajaz Khan stated, “The push started from the break and then came to beat each other.” Madhurima Tuli bashed Vishal Aditya Singh in a really offended method. This time there’s a lot preventing, what is going to occur subsequent season.

Ajaz Khan stated angrily, that much more limits might be crossed. I used to be thrown out of the home in minutes as a result of, I pushed Ali. After I may be kicked out of the Massive Boss, then why are they not getting punished? That is going fallacious within the sport.

Additional, Ajaz Khan admitted that, if the makers don’t take any motion towards this combat, then everybody will really feel that there’s bias within the sport. Guidelines are equal for everybody. Listening to Ajaz Khan, I’ve to confess that he’s not saying something fallacious. By the best way, do you agree with Aijaz Khan’s remark or not, please inform by commenting.