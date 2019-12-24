Bigg Boss 13 ex contestant Gautam Gulati will be re-enter in BB13 house on Christmas special episode

In right now’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, all of the housemates will likely be seen as soon as once more taking part fiercely within the race of the Captaincy Job. However greater than the duty, viewers and followers are eagerly ready for the episode to return to the conclusion that Paras Chhabra is not going to cancel the duty like each time. For instance, Asim Riaz grew to become the brand new captain of the home after profitable the title and the duty of captaincy final week. Even this week, quickly the Captain’s time period goes to finish, so the a part of the duty is necessary for the subsequent Captain’s election. Now followers of Bigg Boss will likely be very glad realizing what we’re going to inform right here. In right now’s episode, Bigg Boss ex Contestant and Season eight winner goes to enter the home as soon as once more.

Bigg Boss Season eight winner Gautam Gulati will go to Bigg Boss right now. Gautam himself has given details about this, and mentioned, “I am going to the Bigg Boss house right now, tell whom to message? Quickly.” Whether or not one is glad at dwelling or not with Gautam’s entry. However Shahnaz Gill will likely be fairly glad. As a result of Shahnaz has already informed that she is an enormous fan of Gautam and likes him lots. A couple of days in the past, he additionally tweeted in regards to the battles that came about in Bigg Boss home, “This season is at the next level, Violence both inside and outside the house, what is happening in the country. Peace.”