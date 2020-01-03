Bigg Boss 13 exclusive – not Sidharth Shukla or Rashami Desai but Shefali Jariwala is the most real person in the house said Vindu Dara Singh

Salman Khan’s controversial present Bigg Boss 13 may be very a lot favored by the viewers and the testimony of that is hight TRP score for the present. Not solely the final viewers but additionally TV and Bollywood stars are following Bhaijaan’s present repeatedly and sharing their views on Twitter. Certainly one of these actors is Vindu Dara Singh, who himself has been part of reveals like Bigg Boss and has received the hearts of crores of individuals. From the start of Bigg Boss 13, Vindu Dara has been repeatedly tweeting his ideas in entrance of followers. Those that see the tweets of Vindu Dara Singh know that they’re brazenly supporting Sidharth Shukla.

Not too long ago, Vindu Dara Singh arrived in Noida in reference to an occasion the place he met with a number one leisure web site and brazenly mentioned Bigg Boss 13. After we requested Vindu Dara Singh, who do you assume is essentially the most actual contestant in the home of Bigg Boss 13, he didn’t ask Sidharth Shukla or Rashami Desai however Shefali Jariwala. In keeping with Vindu Dara Singh, ‘When you discuss the true contestant of the home, then she is Shefali Jariwala. There are none on the present like her. She is like that outdoors the home and she or he is identical inside the home.