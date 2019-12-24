Bigg Boss 13 exclusive not Sidharth Shukla or Rashami Desai but Shefali Zariwala is the most real person in the house said Vindu Dara Singh

Salman Khan’s controversial present Bigg Boss 13 could be very a lot preferred by the viewers and the testimony of that is the TRP score for this present which is on all time excessive. Not solely the final viewers but additionally TV and Bollywood stars are following Bhaijaan’s present repeatedly and sharing their views on Twitter. Considered one of these actors is Vindu Dara Singh, who himself has been part of reveals like Bigg Boss and has received the hearts of crores of individuals. From the start of Bigg Boss 13, Vindu Dara Singh has been repeatedly tweeting his ideas in entrance of followers. Those that see the tweets of Vindu Dara Singh know that they’re overtly supporting Sidharth Shukla.

Not too long ago, Vindu Dara Singh arrived in Noida in reference to an occasion the place he met with a well-liked web site and overtly mentioned Bigg Boss 13. Once they requested Vindu Dara Singh, who do you assume is probably the most actual contestant in the home of Bigg Boss 13, he didn’t say Siddharth Shukla or Rashmi Desai however Shefali Jariwala. In line with Vindu Dara Singh, ‘Should you speak about the true contestant of the home, she is Shefali Jariwala. There are none on the present like her. She is identical manner exterior the home, she seems like that inside the home too.