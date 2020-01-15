Bigg Boss 13 Family Week – Mahira Sharma’s mother warns Paras Chhabra during her visit, here’s why

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 is slowly getting nearer and on the similar time everyone seems to be pondering when will the household activity lastly happen? In actual fact, yearly the makers get the household activity executed in the home earlier than the finale and through this time all of the housemates of the contestants enter the home. Additionally it is crucial for all of the contestants to be emotional in the course of the household activity as they see their households earlier than their eyes after months. It’s heard that Paras Chhabra’s band goes to play throughout this activity. Sure, throughout this activity of Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma’s mom will enter the present. On the similar time, Shehnaz Gill’s father may even go to his daughter throughout this time.

Based on reviews, Paras will go to Chhabra as quickly as Mahira Sharma’s mom arrives. Mahira’s mom will inform Paras that she has a girlfriend exterior the home, which is superb. With this, she’s going to instruct Paras to not kiss Mahira Sharma once more. On the similar time, Shehnaz’s father can also be going to instruct Paras. First he’ll instruct Shehnaaz to keep away from Paras and after that he’ll inform Paras to keep away from her daughter. Sure, Shehnaaz’s father goes to scold Paras for bringing distance between Mahira and Shehnaaz.