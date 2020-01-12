Bigg Boss 13 Family Week Updates: Siddharth, Rashami, Mahira’s mother and Family Members of These Contestants Will Enter the House!

Bigg Boss 13 Week 15 is about to finish because the Weekend ka Vaar episode on Sunday 12th January can be aired in few hours. However there are studies arising that will probably be household week in Bigg Boss home subsequent week. Which means that members of the family of contestants will flip up into Bigg Boss home and will probably be enjoyable to observe how they work together with our favorite contestants.

It is a crucial part of the sport because the members of the family will carry inside info on how the contestant ought to behave, how is the viewers response for them and what errors they should appropriate and so forth. These are the contestant members of the family that artistic workforce of Bigg Boss have approached up to now and the episode is prone to be shot throughout subsequent weekend.

Bigg Boss 13 Household Week Weekend Ka Vaar Week 16 Updates – Who’re the Confirmed Entries for Household Week?

Kashmera Shah for Arti Singh

Kashmera Shah is the partner of well-known comic Krishna Abhishek. Krishna is the brother of Arti Singh. Contemplating Arti to be an emotional particular person, it will be fascinating to see how she reacts on seeing Kashmera.

Mom of Siddharth Shukla

Siddharth Shukla’s mom Rita Shukla goes to make an entry into the home. It’s going to take a look at Siddharth’s emotional energy for positive.

Mom of Rashami Desai

Rasila Ajay Desai, the mom of Rashami Desai is prone to make an entry into the home. Earlier this season, we witnessed Rashami’s brother making an entry into the home.

Mom of Mahira Sharma

Mahira’s mom Saina Sharma can be making an entry into the home. In a current interview, Saina apologized to Rashami’s mom for the bed room remark and he or she additionally said that she likes Paras Chabbra. It will be fascinating to see how Mahira’s mom reacts with Paras and Rashami.

Akanksha Puri for Paras Chabbra

Paras’ girlfriend outdoors the home, Akanksha Puri is prone to make an entry in the home. There was quite a lot of media consideration on Akanksha ever since she made her first entry into the home. Will probably be fascinating to see how Akanksha mingles with Mahira Sharma.

Contemplating that Vishal, Madhurima and Shefali Jariwala’s close to and pricey will not be finalized but, it’s possible that they’ll get eradicated earlier than the Household week in Bigg Boss 13.

Whose members of the family are you excited to see on the present subsequent week? Tell us within the feedback under.