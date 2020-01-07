Bigg Boss 13 fand and celebs praises Sidharth Shukla, here’s the reason

The earlier episode of Bigg Boss 13 was fairly a blast. There was quite a lot of uproar on this episode. On one hand, Shehnaz Gill was seen strolling round with Siddharth Shukla, whereas however Siddharth was additionally seen teasing her every so often. Properly lastly Sidharth Shukla’s arduous work paid off and after a very long time, he noticed happiness on the face of Shehnaz Gill. Up to now, everybody felt that Siddharth Shukla may be very offended and meant solely to himself, whereas folks bought to see this enjoyable facet of him final evening. After watching the final episode of Bigg Boss 13, everyone seems to be busy praising Siddharth Shukla. Everybody from celebrities to followers are busy praising Sidharth Shukla. If somebody is telling him to be an entire package deal, then somebody says that he’s probably the most true particular person.

See beneath how followers and celebs are busy praising Siddharth Shukla….

#SidharthShukla The Dimag ot BB 13 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 6, 2020

Simply began watching the epi n #SidharthShukla is killing it 🤣🤣🤣 #BB13 @ColorsTV @sidharth_shukla — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 6, 2020

Noticed #BiggBoss13 Omg!!!!! I used to be a Fan of #SidharthShukla however now as an individual (no ego)… he is aware of folks very properly!! … he’s a pure entertainer and an ideal Macho man. I really like him. — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) January 7, 2020

Yesterday’s episode was the most effective in bb historical past #bb13 liked #SidharthShukla hilarious commentry 🤣🥰 #asim evict ho gaya kya lone warrior dikha nahi 1min ke liye bhi 🧐 #flushme ko sach mein zarurat hai fruits khane ki shakal boiled potato jaisi ho gayi hai uski 🤢@ColorsTV — Piku ❤️ Sidheart fan ❤️ (@PriyankaBalwani) January 7, 2020

Thanks a lot MANVEER 😍😍

One facet manu Punjabi is making an attempt silently defame Sid in his movies and one other facet u stand for proper 👏

YESTERDAY SID WAS SO GOOD😍

However Sana destroyed all of the masti temper😣#SidharthShukla — chethan #StayStrongSID💖 (@Whateve29013404) January 7, 2020

Sidharth shukla ❤❤❤#SidharthShukla — Dhama Jii (@DhamaJii) January 7, 2020

Thank U Sooooo Sooooo A lot Manveer…

It is actually a excellent news for Sid Followers that U Love Him …Simply Maintain Supporting Our Sid

He can Run all the Bigg Boss Alone#SidharthShukla (A Full Entertainer❤️❤️❤️😍😍) — Aditi raj (@Aditira20449840) January 7, 2020

#SidharthShukla made d total episode too humorous 🥰 — Piku ❤️ Sidheart fan ❤️ (@PriyankaBalwani) January 7, 2020

Siddharth and Sana have been combating for a lot of days



Extra battles have began in Siddharth and Shahnaz ever since Siddharth has struck up a friendship with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Shehnaz Gill doesn’t like the truth that Siddharth talks to Mahira. Profiting from this, Mahira and Paras saved harassing her on these days.

Shehnaz Gill will put a category for Mahira



Within the upcoming nomination activity, Shahnaz Gill is seen focusing on Mahira. On the similar time, Siddharth will probably be exasperated that Shahnaz just isn’t understanding the sport properly and as an alternative of focusing on Rashmi’s staff, he’s attacking his personal buddies. For the second, inform us within the remark field that how did you want Siddharth Shukla’s enjoyable model? Share your opinion beneath.