Bigg Boss 13 fans are praising Mahira Sharma, here’s the reason

In the home of Bigg Boss 13, all of the contestants collectively welcomed the brand new 12 months 2020 however the subsequent day noticed plenty of combating amongst them. In actual fact, earlier than the nomination activity, there was an argument between Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma over meals and Paras Chhabra in addition to Siddharth Shukla additionally wished to resolve the combat however not one of the efforts labored. In such a scenario, the combat between Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma was getting uglier. Through the nomination activity, Rashami, together with Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz, focused Mahira Sharma rather a lot and after that issues obtained worse. Throughout this, Rashami and her buddies wished to convey out that Mahira is zero with out Paras on this present. Mahira Sharma’s anger reached the seventh sky and she or he began giving a befitting reply to Rashami.

Mahira informed Rashami that she wouldn’t do one thing alone within the present as a result of she retains on needing somebody. After seeing the way in which Mahira confirmed her daring avatar final night time, everyone seems to be praising her. Apparently, Rashmi, after listening to Mahira’s phrases, fell on her ft in a sarcastic manner and in addition informed her that she doesn’t have any vitality to combat.

#MahiraSharma was lit 🔥😂

Kya dhoya sabko single-handedly… — Completely satisfied (SidHeart♥️) (@oyehappy) January 1, 2020

Mahira killed it in the present day🔥🔥🔥#MahiraSharma : Har waqt #SidharthShukla ok peechay paray rehtay hain Pehlay #ParasChhabra chahye tha phir #Arhaan ab isko #Assim chaye

Khud kuch kar lai TRashmi Aunty

😂😂😂 Go & Vote For Mahira #bb13 #BiggBoss13 @[email protected] — Bigg Boss 13 Official (@BiggBoss_13) January 1, 2020

#MahiraSharma: Sorry apko Kutta bol diya!!!

Unko bura lag jayega, kyuki kutte wafadaar hote hain!! Mahira killing it in the present day 🙃#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Sandeep Tanwar Sidheart ❤ (@sandeep353055) January 1, 2020

Mahira DESTROYED Rashmi Aunty 🤣 🤣 Pehle Paras Chahiye

Fir Arhan Chahiye

Abb Asim Chahiye

Akele iss present me kuch karna nahi hai #RashmiAunty😂😂😂 🤣 🤣 😂DEAD😂 Fir Rashmi se Paanv bhi chhua Liye

Ashirvaad bhi de diya 😂#SidharthShukla is Secure

Gonna vote For Mahira#BB13 — HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) January 1, 2020

Aaj Asim ne abuse kya #MahiraSharma ko to kisi movie star ne tweet nahi kya,aurton ki izzat nahi krta badtameez hai However agar yahi #SidharthShukla ne kiya hota to aajate sab jhund bana ok tweet par tweet krte.

Bolye @GAUAHAR_KHAN aunty ji, soch to liya hoga kaise Asim ko sahi bolu. — Roshni ||🦋 Sidharth Shukla❤️ (@roshni_khanam) January 1, 2020

#MahiraSharma: Sorry apko Kutta bol diya!!!

Unko bura lag jayega, kyuki kutte wafadaar hote hain!! Mahira killing it in the present day 🙃😂 — Maaz (@Maaz20877942) January 1, 2020

Loyal paras or Mahira unke clear phrases thy sid followers se vote lene ok liye dosti ki h unhone ap kya dekh rhe ho 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — Rits_27 (@27_rits) January 1, 2020