Bigg Boss 13: Fans believe Shehnaaz Gill is using Sidharth Shukla for votes

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar is ready to unveil the humorous aspect of the contestants who can be seen attempting their hand at stand-up comedy on the present. The makers have shared a brand new promo that includes Shehnaaz Gill who leaves the viewers in splits together with her comedian timing and in addition asks for a standing ovation however within the title of Sidharth Shukla.

The video reveals Shehnaaz taking a dig at Mahira Sharma, claiming that she retains on praising herself on a regular basis. She calls her out and says, “Dekho Mahira ye hota hai, ye nhi ki ‘Main Mahira, Main Mahira (See Mahira this is how it’s done).” She goes on to insult her additional, “Main isse jalungi, ye hai kaun? (I will be jealous of her, who is she?)”

She additionally wraps a dupatta like a sari and says on stage, “Main chahti hu ki meri aur Sidharth ki shadi ho jaye. Chahte ho to fir standing ovation do (I want to get married to Sidharth. If you also want, give me a standing ovation).” Whereas Sidharth was left blushing, the viewers clapped for her and in addition gave her a standing ovation.

Nevertheless, not many viewers preferred her antics. A Twitter consumer wrote, “It’s not comedy its a torture how dare Shehnaaz insult and humiliate #MahiraSharma in front of live Audience She is cashing sidnaaz and torturing audience Plz stop this bigboss Cannot tolerate her. you must take action.” One other stated, “Isne Mahira ko sabke samne rula diya….yar itna bhi kya jealousy …..jabardasti Sid k name standing ovation krwaya audience se….I don’t know..kon log h jo is fake ladki ko support kr rhe hai #Sidnaaz k name pr. Sid fans is fake ladki se dur rhe .she is using sid.” Yet one more viewer slammed her, “Sid ka name leke standing ovation liya.comedy kam bhadas nikal rahi thi n using Sid’s name jitna chahti hai..i really wish she don’t get points More than my baby #SidharthShukla.”

The makers launched one other video of how comic Pparitosh Tripathi makes enjoyable of all — from Shehnaaz’s English talking expertise, Paras Chhabra’s kisses to Vishal Aditya Singh’s quirky cuss phrases.

