Bigg Boss 13 fans blast Salman Khan and makers for blaming Asim for Himanshi Khurana’s breakup

On this season of Bigg Boss 13, there was a whole lot of preventing between the contestants. On the similar time, some have grow to be in BB home and so they have been keenly adopted by the viewers and in addition by the followers on social media. In yesterday’s episode, Salman Khan talked so much about Himanshi Khurana whereas speaking to Asim Riaz. Throughout this time, Salman Khan revealed the explanation for the breakup of Himanshi Khurana along with his fiancee Asim Riaz. Not solely this, he additionally mentioned that not Himanshi however his fiancé had damaged engagement with him. After listening to this, not solely the contestants current in the home, but additionally the followers and spectators current outdoors have been fairly stunned.

Supporting Asim Riaz, his brother Umar Riaz wrote “I don’t think Asim should be blamed for Himanshi’s breakup. Asim and Himanshi played in a very dignified way and never crossed any limits. We have always seen both of them in a beautiful bond. The reason for the breakup cannot be linked to Bigg Boss ” He additional wrote “As Asim said that Chow was a Liberal sang and of course he knew that people would try to get closer to her, there is no doubt that she is a beautiful woman, so I think these Let not everything be held responsible for “Asim”. Salman Khan additionally instructed Aseem Riaz so much and instructed him that he would maintain Himanshi Khurana completely satisfied after popping out.