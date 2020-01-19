Bigg Boss 13 fans blast Salman Khan and makers for blaming Asim for Himanshi Khurana’s breakup

On this season of Bigg Boss 13, there was a whole lot of preventing between the contestants. On the similar time, some have grow to be in BB home and so they have been keenly adopted by the viewers and in addition by the followers on social media. In yesterday’s episode, Salman Khan talked so much about Himanshi Khurana whereas speaking to Asim Riaz. Throughout this time, Salman Khan revealed the explanation for the breakup of Himanshi Khurana along with his fiancee Asim Riaz. Not solely this, he additionally mentioned that not Himanshi however his fiancé had damaged engagement with him. After listening to this, not solely the contestants current in the home, but additionally the followers and spectators current outdoors have been fairly stunned.
Supporting Asim Riaz, his brother Umar Riaz wrote “I don’t think Asim should be blamed for Himanshi’s breakup. Asim and Himanshi played in a very dignified way and never crossed any limits. We have always seen both of them in a beautiful bond. The reason for the breakup cannot be linked to Bigg Boss ” He additional wrote “As Asim said that Chow was a Liberal sang and of course he knew that people would try to get closer to her, there is no doubt that she is a beautiful woman, so I think these Let not everything be held responsible for “Asim”. Salman Khan additionally instructed Aseem Riaz so much and instructed him that he would maintain Himanshi Khurana completely satisfied after popping out.
I dont suppose #asim is in charge for the breakup of #himanshi. Asim and himanshi performed in a really dignified method and by no means crossed their limits. We at all times noticed a pure bond betwen them. Motive for breakup may have been a zillion different stuff however not Asim. #IStandByAsim
— umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 18, 2020
As #Asim mentioned that #chow was a liberal man and for certain he knew folks will attempt to come near her coz little question she is a beautifull lady, so i really feel there mite be different issues as properly which led to them parting their methods! Lets not put it on #Asim this time! #IStandByAsim
— umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 18, 2020
After watching yesterday’s episode, Himanshi Khurana wrote “I apologize, Aseem you needed to hear at present. It was stunning for me too …. You want inspiration in the meanwhile as a result of I’m very upset … One other factor that’s with me in Teriyaan Mohabtaan Track isn’t just co-singer Hai Chow … “After watching the final episode, the followers have given varied reactions on Twitter.
I’m sry Asim apko aj suna pda mere lie bhi stunning tha….. u want motivation this time n I’m additionally very upset ……..or another factor jo teriyan mohabattan music me mere saath hai he’s simply co-singer woh chow nahi hai ……….me n Asim help one another …….
— Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020
Totalllyyyyyy …. It was unhappy to see how he felt responsible and unhappy . It isn’t his mistake .
I really feel heartbroken. This man bashed for no purpose. #AsimRiaz https://t.co/pgvWnjbL7o
— Asma Hashmi (@AsmaHashmi05) January 18, 2020
Arbaaz was having an additional marital affair.
Did you ever inform him to not break his 10 yrs relationship with Malaika?
Salman?
Pehle khud ka ghar dekh lo
Fir dusre okay ghar meh dekhna ja kar @BeingSalmanKhan#IStandByAsim #BB13#GutterMouthVindu#ShowStopperAsim#WeWatchBBForAsim
— priya (@Wafa26244917) January 18, 2020
#IStandByAsim coz #AsimRiaz respcted Himanshi & Chows relationship
He already mentioned @realhimanshi I am completely satisfied fr ur marriage, Ur happiness is my precedence
I actually love you that is my emotions
& i do not count on similar frm [email protected] U win hearts #BB13 #[email protected]
— sarahk211955 (@sarahk211955) January 18, 2020
Salman is following script blindly…Makers plan is to distract Asim nd put him in guilt nd they need sid vs rashmi in finale…hate u @BeingSalmanKhan ##IStandByAsim #AsimRiaz
— Asimsquad (@rjat1231) January 18, 2020
Add Comment