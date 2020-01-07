Bigg Boss 13 fans praises Shehnaaz Gill for playing a very good game, read tweets

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 is slowly getting nearer and now all of the contestants are displaying their true colors. Contestants have been leaving their mates and forming new relationships on this present for the previous a number of days. Whereas the gap has come between Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla, the friendship between Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz continues to deepen. Tonight goes to be an enormous hit within the episode of Bigg Boss 13 as a result of tonight, on this present, Shehnaaz Gill is seen to be fiercely focusing on Mahira Sharma in the course of the nomination process. In actual fact, tonight, Bigg Boss will ask all of the households that which contestant must be saved from the nomination process? Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Siddharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala can be seen voting in Mahira’s favor, however Shehnaaz Gill is not going to help Mahira right here and he or she may even be seen gazing Arti Singh’s again.

By the best way, Shehnaaz Gill has saved your entire sport in the course of the season, everyone seems to be shocked to see it. Followers are always praising Shehnaaz Gill by tweeting her and calling her the best gamer.

See under what persons are saying in reward of Shehnaz Gill

sana is speaking normlly wid sid bt is damage wid d wkw publicity f pars by salmn n once more sid teasing her by speaking abt mahira

ab sidhrts b ye movies dekhe to thoda clarification ho bt its nt proven in primary episd#RoarLikeSana https://t.co/612Jbnmanj — Flipper Simi (@Simi86738171) January 7, 2020

Acha hello hoga aise pretend dost hone s acha h ki hmari sana akeli hello rhe Uske sath salman sir h sabka hero ❤❤❤ jal kukre sab ko jalne do #RoarLikeSana — Shŕ@[email protected]ïç_Pùja (@ShddhholP1) January 7, 2020

#ShehnaazGill our shinning star #RoarLikeSana — Gurjeet (@Gurjeet28023103) January 7, 2020

Sturdy participant h na ? Shez prime 2 after which the snigger .. too good sana ..

Hey child !! Go lady go #RoarLikeSana #ShehnaazGill — 😊😊😊 (@laxmibhandary) January 7, 2020

Lady is on FIRE.

Iske dil ka darwaza band ho

Dimaag ON ho

SELF RESPECT ki aatma jaag jaye

Aur SIRF #ShehnaazGill ki baat ho.

Lol #RoarLikeSana — Daniya(Character Extra) (@Daniya36091132) January 7, 2020

110% tut gyi hai hmari cutiee #ShehnaazGill #RoarLikeSana — Sidnaaz fan_club ❤❤ (@Alice_k_01) January 7, 2020

I like sana extra on this means she is on hearth now Nd roar like Sherni #SidNaaz #ShehnaazGill — KirtikaM (@m_kirtika) January 7, 2020

#RoarLikeSana SANA IS VERY STRONG…. AAP KE ALAVA SID KE BAL KO KOI NAHI ROK SAKTA… U R REAL FRIEND WE LOVE U #SIDNAAZ — Mayuri Kachhad (@KachhadMayuri) January 7, 2020



Will all be in opposition to Shehnaaz Gill?



Now it appears that evidently within the coming days all will flip in opposition to Shehnaaz Gill. It could additionally occur that when Shehnaaz wants somebody most, nobody will assist her. In the intervening time, the reality is that at the moment, Shehnaaz has understood the sport effectively and he or she is consistently stunning individuals by means of her sport. How do you want Shehnaaz Gill’s sport plan? Share your views within the remark field.