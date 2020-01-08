ENTERTAINMENT News

Bigg Boss 13 fans react on Arhaan Khan’s romantic pictures with Rashami Desai

January 8, 2020
arhaan khan to propose rashami with a ring

That’s what a consumer commented on Arhaan Khan’s picture, now go away the chase of Rashmi Desai, nobody is watching the digicam anymore. On the similar time a consumer wrote, Arhaan Khan, every thing can be effective in Rashami Desai’s life as quickly as you permit. It’s best to get separated from Rashami Desai. Rashami Desai’s household is much from her due to you.

Not solely this, a consumer ridiculed Arhaan Khan fiercely and mentioned, Plainly Arhan Khan nonetheless has not obtained the important thing to Rashami Desai’s flat. That’s why you’re sharing romantic photographs along with her. In order that, you may get the important thing.

It’s clear from the feedback of the those that, individuals are getting very offended on these antics of Arhan Khan. Nevertheless, please remark in your opinion on this difficulty.

