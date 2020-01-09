Bigg Boss 13 fans trend #rasimwinninghearts on the social media, here’s the reason

Now solely 10 contestants are left within the controversial present by Salman Khan. Within the 15th week of this present, the equations between contestants have been seen altering many occasions. Final evening, Bigg Boss gave the captaincy process to the housemates. Now and again, Bigg Boss was taking part in buzzer and the contestants needed to burn the photograph of the member hanging round their neck. The contestants whose photograph was being burnt had been getting out of the declare of the Captaincy. Ultimately, solely Aseem Riaz, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra had been left on this process. There was an image of Rashmi Desai in Asim’s neck, whereas there was an image of Asim in Paras Chhabra’s neck and Paras Chhabra in Mahira’s neck. Asim, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra had been adamant that they might not burn the image round their neck. In such a scenario, Bigg Boss lastly requested the three to do all of the family work as a punishment.

Throughout this time, the face of Paras and Mahira was being created, whereas Asim Riaz realized his mistake and likewise appeared sad. Seeing Asim turning into unhappy, Rashmi Desai instantly hugged him. Seeing the best way Rashmi hugged Asim as a youthful brother, everyone seems to be praising her on social media. Some are saying that Rashmi Desai has an enormous coronary heart, whereas some say that there isn’t a true human being on this aside from Rashami Desai.

Watch beneath the tweets of followers praising Rashmi Desai …

They give the impression of being tremendous cute and constructive ♥️ and different are simply Jealous 😜 #bb13 #AsimRaiz #Rashmidesai #RaSimWinningHearts @ColorsTV @BiggBoss we would like see extra of this not your #faknaz 🤣🙏🏻 https://t.co/7l5BsQULJL — Ar. मेघा क्वतरा (@kwatramegha27) January eight, 2020

soo cute. #RaSimWinningHearts #AsimRaiz #Rashmidesai #BiggBoss13 https://t.co/AvVeRvstqQ — Shivani singh (@shivi2025) January eight, 2020

Awwwww 🤗😘😍💕 My fav a part of the episodes 💕☺️ buddy objectives 💯 #RaSim#RaSimWinningHearts https://t.co/rrXbo1BJvq — Takia_Tonni (@TakiaTonni) January eight, 2020

Rashami n Asim followers pattern kijiye limitless .vote for Rashami n Asim#RaSimWinningHearts #WeWantRaSim — Rukhsar Shaikh (@Rukhsar11696287) January eight, 2020

Friendship. Vulgarity#RaSim #RashamiDesai #AsimRiyaz #RaSimWinsHearts #BiggBoss13 #BB12#RaSimWinningHearts pic.twitter.com/7r6oglhXrf — Harshit (@harshit__ca) January eight, 2020

Asim and Rashami’s friendship is deepening



If seen, Asim and Rashami’s friendship is rising deeper day-to-day. For the previous few days, each of them are seen taking part in collectively. In such a scenario, it must be seen how far their friendship goes.