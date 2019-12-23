Bigg Boss 13 fans want to say something to Salman Khan after Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s fight, read tweets

Bigg Boss 13’s home was in full hearth yesterday. This led to the battle of Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla, as a consequence of which Salman Khan was additionally seen flaming on the housemates final evening. Now everybody is aware of that, each time there’s a battle within the Bigg Boss home, its impact first falls exterior the home. The quarrel this time was rather more severe than another state of affairs. In such a state of affairs, as a consequence of Bigg Boss on social media, there was lots of pleasure. The quarrel between Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai escalated as a consequence of only one remark.

In such a state of affairs, everybody was very shocked to see the energy of those two. The state of affairs was so dangerous that even in entrance of Salman Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai had been seen combating like a rat and cat. Whereas Siddharth Shukla discovered bother with the assertion of Rashami’s maid assertion, Rashmi Desai had misplaced her mood as a result of remark of such a lady. Seeing this situation of each of them, there was an amazing hearth on social media.

We’re saying this as a result of, social media has been divided into three elements. Some persons are supporting Shukla, some persons are supporting Rashami Desai. On the similar time, some consider that Salman Khan ought to exclude these two from the present. Due to these two, there may be lots of uproar within the present. One consumer wrote whereas commenting, Rashmi Desai did precisely the fitting by replying to Siddharth Shukla. On the similar time, one other consumer wrote, supporting Siddharth, the goal of Siddharth Shukla just isn’t going to cease. These persons are afraid of him.

#SidharthShukla ki ek ek baat show ho rahi hai one instance manu is pal of #RashamiDesai and she or he stored him at a distance. Kan barna or rona oas ka kaam [email protected] @sidharth_shukla @ColorsTV — Mars (@azizmars3) December 23, 2019

#RashamiDesai ne chai feki thi, mai hoti to sandel se marti..#RespectForRashamiDesai — #RespectForRashamiDesai (@Ninni65040225) December 23, 2019

Khud ko robust bolti hai #RashamiDesai aur “Aisi Larki” jaisi foolish remark pe ro ro ke bawaal karti hai… Aisi larki hai @TheRashamiDesai — Minchu hani (@soar_sweet) December 23, 2019



Dil ko thandk mili gayi mere to…..😊😊😊#RashamiDesai Rocked🤘🤘🤘#MahiraKoun Shocked😭😭😭 Sherni Rashami Desai — RASH FAN 💞 (@Swati23891621) December 23, 2019

WOWWWWWWWWW Have a look at the vanity of Bhalu #SidharthShukla! He needs Salman to CLARIFY what he meant by “box of shit” !! Sure, @colorstv ke daamaad requested Salman to CLARIFY his assertion#RespectForRashamiDesai #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Child Driver (@rachitmehra91) December 22, 2019

#SidharthShukla is now saying “mere ghar me bhi maa behene hai,bahar mujhe repercussions jhelne padenge.” I’m 22 & I like my mother and father & I can swear on my PARENTS that Sidharth had mentioned “#RashamiDesai aisi ladki hai,mene usko ghar pe LENA BAND kiya”in a foul sense.#BB13 — Comply with Krutika BB13♥️💁🏻‍♀️ (@RealKrutika) December 22, 2019

After fully shedding the plot #SalmanKhan requested #RashamiDesai “have you lost the plot?”. If solely Salman had proven some backbone,guys like #SidharthShukla would not have dared to say nasty issues about ladies in the home. These kinda ppl Take pleasure in shaming [email protected] VlCTlMs.#BB13 — Comply with Krutika BB13♥️💁🏻‍♀️ (@RealKrutika) December 22, 2019



It’s clear from these feedback of the folks that everybody has been shaken by the feud between Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla. Due to which there was a fierce battle on social media. Nonetheless, do remark by sharing your opinion on this concern.