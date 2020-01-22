Bigg Boss 13 Finale News – Five wild card entries to enter BB house before finale

There was loads of turmoil in the home of Bigg Boss 13 between the housemates in final two days. The struggle between Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla was pacified by Large Boss, however this doesn’t imply that the ambiance of the home goes to be quiet. Finale has solely four weeks to go. In such a state of affairs, the relations will probably be making an attempt to go to any extent to win the trophy. There isn’t any doubt that even the makers themselves put the homeowners in such a state of affairs that it turns into troublesome for the individuals to depart. It’s heard that just a few days earlier than the finale, the makers are going to offer a giant shock to the housemates.

Since Madhurima Tuli’s exit, there are solely 9 members left in the home presently. If the newest data is being revealed, then within the coming days, these 9 members are going to face loads of hassle. Sure, it’s heard that earlier than the finale, the makers are going to get 5 wild card entries on this home once more.