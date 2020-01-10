Bigg Boss 13 Gauahar Khan impressed by Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s Stand Up Show and believes Shehnaaz will unite them

There was a drama happening in Bigg Boss 13. On account of which the relationships of the individuals of the home hold altering and deteriorating within the coming days. One thing related was seen when a combat broke out between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Because of the combat, there was such a distinction between the 2 that each of them stopped speaking. Whereas each had been good mates at one time. That matter is totally different, the bitterness between these two has decreased considerably within the days which have passed by attributable to Shehnaz Gill. That’s why within the final episode, Aseem was seen taking Siddharth Shukla’s class with Madhurima Tuli. Throughout this, Aseem made enjoyable of Madhurima. Siddharth Shukla watched this feat of Asim with full pleasure and in addition supported him. After this, Siddharth Shukla and Aseem had been additionally seen speaking amongst themselves.

Shahnaz Gill grew to become the explanation for this dialog. Truly, within the final episode, Shehnaz Gill did Asim Riaz. Shehnaz did this to tease Siddharth Shukla. On the similar time, Asim didn’t say something on this act of Shehnaaz and had pointed fortunately in direction of Siddharth Shukla.

Seeing Asim Riaz blushing, Siddharth Shukla additionally smiled. After this incident, persons are continually engaged in bridging the praises of those two. Everybody believes that there could also be a reconciliation between Asim and Sid attributable to Shehnaaz.

Aside from the followers, Gauhar Khan can also be glad to see Sid and Aseem’s rising friendship. Gauhar Khan has expressed this factor on social media. Commenting on Twitter, Gauhar Khan has written, It was enjoyable watching Sid and Aseem Riyaz in immediately’s episode.

See Gauhar Khan’s remark

Beloved Siddharth n Asim in immediately’s episode! Tremendous enjoyable ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 9, 2020



It’s clear from Gauhar Khan’s remark that Yeh Hasina of TV needs to see these two taking part in video games collectively. In such a state of affairs, do touch upon this subject and inform us.