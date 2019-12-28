Bigg Boss 13 Gauahar Khan lashes out on Sidharth Shukla for abusing Asim Riaz’s father

Final day, as soon as once more in the home of Bigg Boss 13, struggle was seen once more between the previous pal and now the brand new enemy i.e. Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla (Sidharth Shukla). Siddharth Shukla approaches Asim within the backyard space and threatens them to not power them to lose their mood repeatedly. In response to this, Aseem Riyaz additionally seems to be making an attempt to impress him in a match of pleasure. However as soon as once more on this story, Siddharth Shukla loses his mood and begins talking lewd issues to Aseem’s father. On this, infinitely Riyaz additionally loses his mood and does an equal struggle.

After watching this episode, TV star and Bigg Boss ex contestant Gauahar Khan has additionally misplaced his head. He has solid his anger on Siddharth Shukla. Gauhar Khan tweeted and wrote, ‘Father in every episode! Fight on your own! If you have the strength! Go weak on someone’s father! And if somebody justifies that each one abuses, then they offer to one another, solely the human being does it in each episode. Simply do it too! That is so outrageous. ‘You’ll be able to see this tweet under.