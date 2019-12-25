Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Mocks Siddharth Shukla’s Fans, Faces the Wrath of Siddharth’s Army on Twitter!

Bigg Boss 13 is heading for a excessive voltage Weekend with some electrifying motion in retailer for the viewers. Bigg Boss 13’s hottest contestant Siddharth Shukla is presently trending on social media after his intense battle with Rashmi Desai over the weekend. In response to the happenings in the home, Siddharth Shukla was provoked by Rashmi and Siddharth misplaced his cool, which wasn’t shocking.

The viewers have been ready for Salman Khan’s model of analysing the battle whereas Siddharth’s followers have already voiced help on social media for him. Nevertheless, all isn’t effectively with Asim and Rashmi’s followers as some celebrities are voicing their opinions and taking sides as soon as the information of the battle erupted on social media and information websites.

What was fascinating to see is, a number of celebrities like Kamya Punjabi, Manu Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh and Dolly Bindra voiced their opinions for or in opposition to Siddharth and Rashami. This triggered the social media battle for the followers to the following degree.

Manu Punjabi has put forth his level in a tweet. Manu Punjabi, who was part of Bigg Boss, has written that “Rashmi Desai is no less. When Siddharth has said something wrong, what was the need to say wrong to you. In the midst of the fight, she abuses mother, sister and then says that Sidharth is wrong. While inside, you say that I will look outside and see inside too… you please shut up a little.”

Kamya Punjabi had entered the home to indicate the ‘mirror’ of every contestant’s actions and it appears like she has taken her aspect to help Siddharth Shukla on this battle in opposition to Rashami. Whereas lots of Rashami’s followers are speaking concerning the respect for ladies, Kamya Punjabi posted a witty tweet asking if males didn’t have or deserve respect.

What Did Gauahar Khan Say About Siddharth Shukla?

You r the spporters of abuse, aggression, again biting n So on! If u r true followers u ought to know tips on how to put ur factors throughout !!Edits banaake, bakwaas assumptions lagaake , koi fark nahi padhta , ure exhibiting what u r fabricated from !Let their journey be theirs ,help effectively not with filth! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 24, 2019

In her newest tweet which was the speak of the social media city, Gauahar Khan referred to as Siddharth Shukla’s followers as supporters of aggression which didn’t go down effectively with Siddharth’s huge fan military. Gauahar Khan identified to aggression, again biting and abuse which Siddharth Shukla is accused of rampantly doing.

She requested Siddharth’s followers to be let their journey be theirs and requested them to not help ‘filth’. Later, Gauahar clarified with one other tweet stating that she has been abused, laid low with the ‘crazy lot’ (Siddharth’s followers) on social media for voicing her opinion.