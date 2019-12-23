Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan, Sambhavna Seth have different views on Sidharth Shukla…

House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan, Sambhavna Seth have totally different views on Sidharth Shukla however ‘respect and love’ one another

Actors Gauahar Khan and Sambhavna Seth have opposing views on the continuing actuality present Bigg Boss 13 and its contestant Sidharth Shukla. Whereas Sambhavna helps Sidharth, Gauahar is on the other aspect. Nevertheless, when trolls tried to set off fights between the previous Bigg Boss contestants, they showered one another with love. Whereas Sambhavna participated within the 2nd season, Gauahar gained Bigg Boss 7.

Sambhavna tweeted on Monday, “To a few people-Bakwaas likhne se pehle meri sun lo..We can have our opinions,but i love and have immense respect for her.. @GAUAHAR_KHAN @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BiggBoss13.” Gauhar responded to the tweet with, “Sambhavna, sweetheart,Gandh sochne waalo ka kuch nahi kar sakte ! I love u too! As long as we know that , how does it matter ? #rockOn.”

Sambhavna, sweetheart,Gandh sochne waalo ka kuch nahi kar sakte ! I really like u too! So long as we all know that , how does it matter ? 🤗 #rockOn 🙂 https://t.co/nar2i1O5rU — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 23, 2019

Sambhavna commented to Gauahar’s submit, “Love you” together with a coronary heart emoji.

Gauahar had responded to the trolls, saying, “Stay in ur limit , don’t put ur judgements ! What do u mean type of ppl ??? R u nuts ??? Show some respect , u are not in the biggboss house !! @sambhavnaseth is very fair n has a right to her opinion ! This is a discussion, keep ur negativity out ! Pls !”

Responding to the main battle between Sidharth and Rashami Desai, and the extreme reactions that adopted, Sambhavna had earlier tweeted, “ Ab aisi waisi kaisi khatam ho gaya ho toh aage bade na..But when we r a little relieved that the fight has got over,Here comes the promo of two friends fighting again..Bas karo yaar!! Yahan koi kisi ke saath nahi hai @BiggBoss @ColorsTV.”

Nevertheless, Gauahar was indignant and claimed solely Sidharth was given the chance to current his aspect. “Ganda bola hai !!! Bola hai bola hai !! Good opportunity given to clarify !!! Sirf ek hi insaan bolta hai ! SS show not BB !,” she had tweeted on Sunday.

Responding to Rashami and Sidharth’s battle, Sambhavna had tweeted, “This is to a few people..Do not try to tell me whoz right or wrong..I ve eyes and i ve brain..I am not a Shukla or Asim fan..One person i actually like in the house is Shehnaaz gill..But i will only say what s right..And Shukla is right @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SiddharthShukla.”

Throughout Sunday’s episode, Salman lashed out at Sidharth for utilizing ‘aisi ladki (such a girl)’ comment towards Rashami. Sidharth mentioned he solely meant ‘a girl like Rashami Desai’, infuriating her and he or she angrily retorted ‘Aisi yaane kaisi (What kind of a girl am I)?’ Salman additionally agreed that the utilization was not as harmless and easy as Sidharth had insisted it was.

