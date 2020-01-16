Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan slams Madhurima Tuli for assaulting Vishal Aditya Singh, says she ‘deserves to be out’

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has slammed Madhurima Tuli for attacking Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan and mentioned that she doesn’t should be in Bigg Boss 13. Whereas Bigg Boss has requested Vishal and Madhurima to stay in a jail inside the home for now, the ultimate punishment will likely be revealed by host Salman Khan on this Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Gauahar tweeted, “Violence , hinsa , is never a neechee mamla! That’s the reason for domestic abuse ! Happens behind closed doors ! #Madhurima is a violent person , if the man had done the same thing , would it still be a neechee mamla?? Deserves to be out !”

Madhurima hit Vishal with the frying pan after he threw water at her. Nonetheless, Gauahar defended him by citing that contestants throw water at one another on a regular basis throughout duties.

“If throwing water is violence then every person in tasks should be given punishment! If both kept it to throwing water n got punishment that would be ok ! But smashing someone’s behind with a metal pan n getting the same punishment as throwing water , is not done #madhurima,” she wrote.

In the meantime, former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan additionally condemned Madhurima’s violent outburst and the rising bodily fights on Bigg Boss 13. He advised Hindustan Instances in an interview, “Dhakka-mukki se chalu hua, uske baad maarne pe aa gaye. Madhurima ne bohot aggressively maara hai. (It started with pushing and shoving and now, the contestants are coming to blows. Madhurima hit Vishal very aggressively.) Now, when the next Bigg Boss will come, what is the limit?”

Experiences are doing the rounds that Salman won’t tolerate such violent behaviour contained in the Bigg Boss home and can ask Madhurima to depart the present.

