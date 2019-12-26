Bigg Boss 13 Gauahar Khan slams Sidharth Shukla for abusing Asim Riaz’s father a retired IPS Officer

Bigg Boss 13’s home is a spot the place nobody is aware of when somebody will get offended. That is the explanation why there’s a ruckus on some or the opposite day in the home. If we discuss Siddharth Shukla right here, then he is able to cross all limits when offended. In a combat with Rashmi Desai final week, Sidharth Shukla tried to push Rashami Desai. Arhaan Khan and Vikas Gupta managed to deal with the matter in between. Even after this, if Siddharth Shukla didn’t fill his thoughts, he additionally abused Rashmi Desai fiercely. Along with Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla has abused Asim many instances. Siddharth Shukla makes use of abusive phrases many instances whereas combating. Since final week, Siddharth Shukla has rained many instances on Asim Riaz. Regardless that this isn’t talked about on social media, however Bigg Boss ex-winner Gauhar Khan has pointed fingers at this habits of Siddharth Shukla. Shortly earlier than, Gauhar Khan shared a video warning Siddharth Shukla that he mustn’t drag Asim’s father within the midst of a combat.

Considerably, Asim Riaz’s father is among the greatest identified IPS within the nation. Gauhar Khan, whereas giving the identical reply, mentioned that Siddharth Shukla shouldn’t be abusive to an individual who has spent his complete life within the service of the nation.

Speaking about Siddharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan mentioned that, combat as a lot as it’s important to combat, combat and die however don’t carry anybody’s father within the midst of this uproar. Many individuals will specific their displeasure over this, nevertheless it can’t be denied that Aseem Riyaz’s father is a really revered individual of the society.

#BB13 #BiggBoss13#AsimRiaz Dad is Retired IPS Officer

Who Served our Nation

And Sidharth Shukla Abusing Asim Dad everytime #WeStandWithAsim

Effectively mentioned @GAUAHAR_KHAN

It’s clear from this video of Gauhar Khan that, he has not appreciated something particular, bringing Siddharth Shukla to the household in a quarrel. That’s why she was seen requesting Bigg Boss that, Bigg Boss as soon as despatched Asim Riyaz’s father to the home … in order that Siddharth Shukla realized his mistake. Nevertheless, how a lot do you agree with this assertion of Gauhar Khan, please inform by commenting.