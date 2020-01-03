Bigg Boss 13 Gauahar Khan supports Asim Riaz after he comments on Sidharth Shukla’s father and lashes out Aarti Singh, watch video

Within the final episode of Bigg Boss 13, the luxurious finances and Captaincy Activity began at BB home. However after the housemates misplaced their mood with one another through the activity, Bigg Boss himself stopped this activity and canceled it. However earlier than the duty began, all of the contestants had been making preparations to carry out. On the similar time, there was a debate between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Amidst this struggle, Siddharth described Asim as a ‘cry baby’ whereas commenting. After this, Asim additionally gave a reply saying to Siddharth “Cry baby hoga tera baap.”
Yesterday, Aarti Singh arrives proper in the midst of the talk between Asim and Siddharth, and Arti rushes lots to Riaz, saying that they need to struggle amongst themselves however don’t deliver anybody’s household within the center. After seeing this habits of Aarti, Gauhar Khan (Actress, Mannequin and Large Boss Season 7 winner) has put her class. She has shared the video saying “But how the girls who screamed” Asim Par Aaye Bola Tune began. So I wish to ask them who was abusing for therefore many weeks. When different folks had been abusing, Aseem Poke was doing.” After this, Gauhar has instructed on this video why the stand was not taken when the abuses had been being given. Gauahar Khan additionally stated that even the household of Vishal Aditya Singh was abused.
As within the earlier episode, each Luxurious Finances and Captaincy Activity have been canceled. So Bigg Boss has launched a promo during which it’s proven that the household has to vote on Madhurima Tuli whether or not they’re eligible to turn into Captain or not. Throughout this time Vishal, Shefali Bagga, Rashmi Desai, Aseem Riyaz vote for Madhurima to turn into Captain. On the similar time, Siddharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaz Gill and Arti Singh vote for him to not turn into Captain.
