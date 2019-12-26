Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan wants Asim’s dad to go in the house

Actor Gauahar Khan has shared her Christmas want on social media and it has loads to do with the continued debate round Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and their feud contained in the Bigg Boss 13 home. Gauahar, who received the seventh season of the controversial actuality present, has stated she desires the makers to ship Asim’s dad inside the home.

In Wednesday’s episode, Asim and Sidharth locked horns as soon as once more, and Sidharth hurled abuses at Asim’s dad. Speaking about her want, she defined that she desires to observe Sidharth’s response when he faces the person whom he has been abusing for no purpose in any respect.

In a sequence of movies shared on her Instagram, Gauahar says, “Since it is Christmas, I have my Christmas Bigg Boss wish. I love the show so much! Asim ke dad ko please….jabhi bhi aapka family round hoga please Asim ke dad ko zarur bhejiyega (Whenever you have the family round, please send Asim’s dad inside the house). I want to see how one person faces the father of a person who is, for no reason, getting abused in the house.”

Elaborating that fights are rampant and fairly frequent on the present present, Gauahar wonders why would anybody drag mother and father in these fights. “Maintain preventing, kill one another. Abuses are frequent in these fights however why do it’s important to drag one other’s father in every struggle? I need to see how will he face Asim’s dad ..apparently he has been taught loads about Indian values). ”

Not oblivious to the troll military that thrives on such opinionated posts, Gauahar additionally has a message for many who abuse her on-line: “Ab saari galiyan jo bharmaar aaengi. Oho hoho.(Now, I will be showered with abuses). People think that people actually get affected by these gaalis.No, we don’t. The thing is that, jaise aapko haq hai apne favourites rakhne ka waise hi, as a viewer humein haq hai ye batane ka agar mujhe lag raha hai ki koi kaha par kuch galat kar raha hai ya sahi kar raha hai. (Just like you have the right to have favourites, so do we. As a viewer, I have the right to express when I think someone is doing a wrong or right thing.)”

She additionally praised Sidharth for his chemistry with Shehnaaz. “Like I always appreciate Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry. I like watching them, it is fun to watch them. Good for that!”

She provides, “But, Rashami was wrong when she threw tea on him. And she was wrong when she hurled abuses at him. I do not like when Aarti shouts and yells for no reason or when she interferes in someone else’s matters. ”

Gauahar additionally takes Mahira Sharma to activity for not displaying her personal id.“Mahira ka to koi role hi nahi hai, apart from getting into people’s topics that have to do with Paras, and Sidharth now. Apna wajood kya hai wo kisi ko nahi pata (Mahira does not have any role, apart from getting into people’s topics related with Paras, and Sidharth now. No one knows her identity),” she says.

Admitting that even her favorite contestant – Asim – has dedicated fairly a couple of errors, Gauahar says everybody has each good and unhealthy sides. “I can have a million, million, million reasons. I like Asim for his patience. He is playing his own game and even he has committed many mistakes. He has also abused people but you cannot ignore a person’s good or bad side. I think Sidharth is a strong contender, but a lot of his mannerisms appear to be wrong. So please keep your abuses to yourself). Enjoy Bigg Boss,” she signed off.

