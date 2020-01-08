Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar uses Darr dialogues, acid attacks to warn Shehnaaz against…

Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar makes use of Darr dialogues, acid assaults to warn Shehnaaz towards Sidharth Shukla’s abusive ‘love’

Actor Gauahar Khan has been carefully following Bigg Boss 13 and has typically raised her voice towards all of the violence and abusive language being proven on the fact present this yr. Her newest goal was Shehnaaz Gill who not solely went again to attempting to win Sidharth Shukla again after an unpleasant battle, but additionally suggested Vishal Aditya Singh to resort to violence.

After a video displaying Sidharth manhandling Shehnaaz had surfaced on-line, Shehnaaz is attempting her finest to woo him again. Condemning the road of thought, former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar tweeted, “Lo shehnaaz telling vishal theek hai tum badle mein chappal maar lena Madhurima ko! Hahahahah exactly what my point was ! Respect naam ki cheez hi nahi hai ! Pyaar respect hoti hai, !!!!!! Samajh nahi Aata ??? (Shehnaaz is telling Vishal ‘You can also beat Madhurima with a slipper. Exactly what my point was! Is there nothing called respect! Love is respect. Don’t you know?).”

Actually ??? Ye kahaaan ka dastur hai ?? Kkkkkkirannnnn waala pyaar , ya pyaar mein naakami par ladkiyon par acid phekne waala pyar ??? Disgrace that as a lady u don’t even know what a girl deserves in love ! Let me educate u , it’s respect , acceptance, care , understanding n so on . https://t.co/goA02dW4fO — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 7, 2020

Additionally learn: Raghu Ram, spouse Natalie welcome child boy, title him Rhythm: ‘It can’t be linked with any faith’

Lo shehnaaz telling vishal theek hai tum badle mein chappal maar lena Madhurima ko! Hahahahah precisely what my level was ! Respect naam ki cheeZ hello nahi hai ! Pyaar respect hoti hai, !!!!!! Samajh nahi Aata ??? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 7, 2020

She additionally responded to a troll who wrote, “Aur pyaar me sab kuch jayaz he.. samjh Ni ata?” Gauahar took it upon herself to highschool the Twitter consumer and responded with, “Really ??? Ye kahaaan ka dastur hai ?? Kkkkkkirannnnn waala pyaar , ya pyaar mein naakami par ladkiyon par acid phekne waala pyar ??? Shame that as a girl u don’t even know what a woman deserves in love ! Let me teach u , it’s respect , acceptance, care , understanding n so on.”

Lately, we noticed Madhurima hitting Vishal with a slipper. She was later nominated for 2 weeks when Vishal complained in regards to the incident to Bigg Boss.

A brand new video that has now surfaced on-line, maybe from Wednesday’s episode, exhibits Shehnaaz telling Sidharth , “Mere ko tere saath feelings hain, main tere bina nahi reh sakti (I have feelings for you, I cannot live without you),” as she cuddles up with him within the mattress. She can also be seen asking Rashami, “Mai use kaise manau? (How can I woo him back?)” to which Rashami retorts, “Mere ko kya pata bhai (How would I know!)?”

The video then exhibits Sidharth and Shehnaaz sitting on the bench within the backyard space of the Bigg Boss 13 home. Shehnaaz tells Sidharth, “Mai koi fake nahi hu yaha pe tere saath aur bahut naturally hua jo bhi hua hai (I am not faking my feelings with you, and everything happened naturally).” Sidharth snaps at her saying, “Pyar me hai mere? (Are you in love with me)” and Shehnaaz shuts him up, “Pagal hai? (Are you mad)?”

Comply with HeraldPublicist for extra