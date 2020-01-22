Bigg Boss 13 Gautam Gulati requests fans to support Shehnaaz Gill over Sidharth Shukla for Bigg Boss 13 Title

Bigg Boss 13 Newest Updates: This season of TV’s hottest present Bigg Boss 13 has been as profitable as this season. Greater than that this season has seen a whole lot of combating and combating among the many contestants. Not solely this, Bigg Boss winner and ex contestant, many celebs have additionally supported the members current in the home, and plenty of have additionally fiercely crushed them. In the meantime, Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati has tweeted in view of Siddharth Shukla’s anger.

Gautam Gulati tweeted, “I told that Sid is doing well and has a huge fan following, but anger can become a problem for him, so ignore it but don’t understand.” All I need to say to my followers is that they assist #ShehnaazGill as a result of I discover from the purpose of leisure. ” Gautam Gulati had additionally entered the home of Bigg Boss 13 on the current Weekend Ka Vaar. After going to the present, Gautam additionally carried out a romantic dance of Shehnaz Gill. Which was fairly favored by the viewers.







In keeping with the reviews, in right this moment’s episode, all of the contestants together with Aarti Singh, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rashmi Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Shefali Jariwala are homeless this week. Are nominated for. Shahnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have develop into secure from the method of this week’s nomination. Viewers are additionally eagerly ready for right this moment’s episode. Do you assist Shehnaaz Gill, remark under.