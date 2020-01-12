Bigg Boss 13: Here’s Why Popular Chef Vikas Khanna is Impressed With Asim Riaz!

Bigg Boss 13 completes its fifteenth week. In a really vital Weekend Ka Vaar marked by the presence of celebrities like Deepika Padukone and movie star chef Vikas Khanna, the present had one thing nice to see for a change. Nevertheless, the bonhomie gained’t final lengthy in the home contemplating the deep rifts between the contestants.

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Updates – Why Was Chef Vikas Khanna Impressed With Asim Riaz?

Movie star chef Vikas Khanna entered the Bigg Boss 13 home to conduct a cooking process between the contestants. He was in the home as part of a promotional process for Quaker Oats. Vikas Khanna break up the housemates into two groups and he instructed them to make some scrumptious dishes in the home.

Vikas Khanna was delighted to be part of the Bigg Boss 13 home no less than with this process in thoughts. Nevertheless, after the episode Vikas Khanna shared a coronary heart warming picture of Asim Riaz feeding Vikas Khanna. Vikas Khanna talked about that he was humbled and touched by Asim’s gesture to feed him earlier than he had the meals.

Vikas Khanna defined that after staying in the home for fifteen weeks with restricted sources, anybody would lengthy for a meal cooked by a Michelin star chef and the speedy response can be to eat it first. Nevertheless, Asim was the one contestant who supplied meals to Vikas earlier than he had a few of it.

Yesterday I posted a pic on my Insta Story of #AsimRiaz feeding me cake that how that second moved me. Many individuals left extraordinarily impolite feedback and questions.

Right here is why that second was necessary for me to precise. pic.twitter.com/DiE0HxqAXd — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 12, 2020

Whereas Vikas appreciated Asim’s gesture, his feed was flooded with impolite feedback asking why Asim was the one one who impressed him.

Do you assume Asim Riaz deserves to be praised or is Vikas Khanna a fan of Asim Riaz? Tell us within the feedback under.