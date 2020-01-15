Bigg Boss 13 Himanshi Khurana blames Shehnaaz Gill for destroying her love life, here’s the whole story

In Bigg Boss 13, regardless that Himanshi now calls Shehnaz her pal, however there’s nonetheless some ache in hre coronary heart that Katrina of Punjab has given her. That’s the reason when she comes to speak about Shehnaz’s antics lately when Shehnaz Gill harassed Sidharth Shukla. At the moment Himanshi Khurana had revealed that, some such habits has occurred to him as properly. Because of this, Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill fought.

Although Himanshi Khurana has not spoken on this problem elaborately that day, however now she has opened the entire incident of Shehnaz. Sure, you heard it proper…. Just lately, Himanshi Khurana has revealed in an interview to SpotBoye that how Shehnaz had ruined Himanshi Khurana’s love life.

Himanshi Khurana informed that earlier than coming to Bigg Boss, Shehnaz Gill has destroyed my love life. She has informed many lies about me to my boyfriend’s elder brother. All of the phrases of Shehnaaz used to achieve my boyfriend’s ears. That matter is totally different, My relationship with him didn’t deteriorate, however Shehnaz induced a break up between the 2 brothers.

Additional, Himanshi Khurana stated, Shehnaz has at all times informed my boyfriend’s brother that, he also needs to work on his standing. In any other case me and my household will at all times be above him. Listening to this speak of Shahnaz, he informed this to my boyfriend, as a result of which that they had a combat. This combat has made a deep affect on my relationship.

Himanshi Khurana has even alleged that Shehnaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13’s home destroyed her life. Due to which she had quite a lot of hassle in the home of Bigg Boss. All these items haven’t been proven on TV. It’s clear from Himanshi Khurana that she is just not going to forgive Shehnaz Gill so simply. In such a scenario, do touch upon this problem within the remark part beneath.