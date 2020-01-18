Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana, Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh to enter the ho…

Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana, Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh to enter the home

To make issues extra quirky and spicy within the ongoing actuality present, new visitors will enter the Bigg Boss 13 home. Whereas promos for Saturday’s episode present former contestants Vindu Dara Singh and Gautam Gulati, and actor Karan Singh Grover getting into the home, reviews counsel that Himanshi Khurana may even be visiting. Himanshi was a contestant on this season and was evicted final month. Her entry is more likely to change the perspective of Asim Riaz, who has usually confessed his love for her.

Nevertheless, Himanshi had maintained all through her Bigg Boss stint that she is in a relationship and can’t be something greater than buddies with Asim.

Saying he will probably be on Bigg Boss 13, Gautam shared his views for Shehnaaz Gill and tweeted, “#shehnaaz next level girl I swear This Epi is going to be super entertaining for all.”

#shehnaaz subsequent stage woman 🙈 I swear 👶🏼 This Epi goes to be tremendous entertaining for all ❣️https://t.co/08GMwqUSzV — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) January 17, 2020

In a promo video, Shehnaaz is seen going loopy as she watches considered one of her favorite celebs, Gautam getting into the home. After Bigg Boss permits her to de-freeze, she virtually assaults him with kisses and tight hugs. When Gautam reminded her of Sidharth, Shehnaaz gestured that she is ignoring him.

Vindu shared a clipping of his go to to the Bigg Boss home and wrote, “But do keep in mind that with every one wrong trait I’ve also told them good things abt them, including Asim about his rapping & body building !” He informed Sidharth, “Log typhoid me kaam chor dete hain, apne to Bigg Boss ka ghar nahi chora. (People quit working when diagnosed with typhoid and you did not even leave the house!) Wonderful man, hats off!” He additionally informed Shehnaaz that she received his coronary heart and brings a smile on his face each time she talks. “Lekin jab aap ladte ho to maza nahi aata aur jab aap flip karte ho to kabhi kabhi flop ho jata hai. (But when you fight, I do not enjoy it. And it does not work sometimes when you flip).”

He tells Rashami Desai that he discovered her to be a possible winner when she entered the present however she has misplaced her manner someplace. Vindu then slammed Asim for preventing and stretching the fights and likewise informed him that Sidharth is just like the Himalayas and preventing him is ineffective.

