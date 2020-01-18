Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana has broken up with boyfriend, says ‘could be anything’…

Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana has damaged up with boyfriend, says ‘could be anything’ on relationship with Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 followers had been rooting for Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana to finish up collectively, however she broke his coronary heart and the viewers’ by saying that she had a boyfriend exterior the home. SpotboyE studies that Himanshi’s relationship of 9 years has ended, and that she is now single.

Himanshi, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 13 final month, misses spending time with Asim and informed the web site, “The time spent with him in the house will be a lifetime memory for me.” She revealed that he despatched messages to her by means of evicted contestants that he, too, misses her being round.

Asim has been fairly vocal about his love for Himanshi, who discovered his emotions to be “genuine”. She mentioned, “Yes, he was very clear and it was genuine. But, I had told him that my relationship with my boyfriend was going through ups and downs and urged him to see how things work once he’s out of the house. I had told a lot of things to him about me.”

Now that Himanshi is single, would she take into account getting right into a relationship with Asim? “Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. It could be anything. Let’s see,” she mentioned.

Additionally learn | Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana sends messages to Asim Riaz, tweets ‘I hope mil jaye’ however followers want for a reunion

Earlier, in an interview, Himanshi had held Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill liable for driving a wedge between her and her boyfriend. Himanshi claimed that Shehnaaz poisoned her boyfriend’s brother’s thoughts towards her and informed him “a lot of false things”, which, in flip, affected her relationship.

“She poisoned my boyfriend’s elder brother’s mind. She told him a lot of false things about me. The brother discussed all that with my boyfriend. This disturbed my equation with Wirk no end. And let me also tell you that it created a rift between the two brothers,” Himanshi mentioned.

Observe HeraldPublicist for extra