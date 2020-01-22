Bigg Boss 13 Himanshi Khurana lashes out on Salman Khan for blaming Asim Riaz for her breakup during Weekend Ka Vaar

Even when Himanshi Khurana just isn’t in the home of Bigg Boss 13, however outdoors the home, Hasina of Punjab stays within the limelight constantly. Generally she is seen expressing her like to Asim Riaz and generally she is seen dishonest on Shehnaz Gill. On the time, numerous issues began taking place in Bigg Boss home when Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi had revealed that Himanshi Khurana had a breakup because of Asim Riaz. . That factor is totally different, Asim Riaz’s happiness didn’t final lengthy.

We’re saying this as a result of, in Weekend ka Vaar, Salman Khan blamed Asim Riaz for the breakup of Himanshi Khurana. He accused Asim Riaz that, because of Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana and his fiancée separated. By the best way, Himanshi Khurana has not preferred the accusation of Salman Khan on Asim. That’s the reason this Hasina of Punjab has given recommendation to Salman Khan. Lately Himanshi Khurana has expressed his anger on Salman Khan by tweeting. Himanshi Khurana has written that every one just isn’t going effectively. No one has any proper to speak about my private life. No matter occurs will likely be with me. Neither Asim Riaz is incorrect nor I, I’ve had a breakup simply due to circumstances.