Bigg Boss 13 Himanshi Khurana react over fight between Asim Riaz and Arti Singh

Although Himanshi Khurana has gone out of Bigg Boss 13’s home, however she doesn’t shrink back from speaking about Aseem on the day. There may be not a lot time when Himanshi brazenly supported Aseem Riyaz. Himanshi’s coronary heart was severely damaged upon seeing Aseem crying at house. He talked about this in his publish. Together with this, Himanshi had additionally revealed that, after coming from Bigg Boss home, she goes to speak loads with Aseem.



In the meantime Himanshi Khurana (Himanshi has as soon as once more began supporting Aseem. Not solely that, he has left no stone unturned in advising Aarti Singh as nicely. In truth, within the final episode, the Bigg Boss home captivity job efficiency it was carried out.

Throughout this, a heated debate between Aarti Singh and Aseem Riyaz was seen. Aarti was upset with Asim’s push. Due to which there was a combat between these two. On this combat, Mahira Sharma and Siddharth Shukla have been additionally seen abusing one another.

After this episode is on air, Himanshi Khurana has supported Aseem by tweeting. Himanshi Khurana wrote, O Lord Koi, put a tape on Aarti’s mouth…. It’s clear from Himanshi Khurana’s remark that, he’s having a variety of bother with the abusive abuses of Aseem. See Himanshi Khurana’s remark under

This isn’t the primary time that Aseem and the remainder of the household are abusing one another within the job. Salman Khan himself has instructed all of them, however nobody bothers about this. Nonetheless, how a lot do you agree with Himanshi Khurana’s assertion, please inform by commenting.