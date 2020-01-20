Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana reacts to suicide comment made by Shehnaz Gill’s…

Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana reacts to suicide remark made by Shehnaz Gill’s father

Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaz Gill’s father has mentioned that she was turned down for a number of alternatives due to her controversial relationship with fellow contestant Himanshi Khurana in the home. Himanshi in response to Santok Gill’s feedback has mentioned that Shehnaz created her personal issues and used the controversies to her favour.

She wrote on Twitter, “Agar apki beti ne mere vajah se suicide attempt kia to sry but app apni Beti ko ye bhi smjyayie ki khud ki controversy kro fir khud disturb bhi ho jao. Jab ki apki beti Canada k interview me boli thi ki mujhe controversy ki vjaa se kaam mil raha hai. App soch smj kr interview do” (In case your daughter has tried suicide due to me, please additionally make her perceive that she began the controversy and disturbed herself. Your daughter, in a Canada primarily based interview additionally mentioned that she bought work due to the controversy. Please assume and provides interviews.”

Agar apki Beti ne meri viah se suicide try kia to sry however app apni Beti ko ye bhi smjyaiye ki khud hello controversy kro fir khud disturb bhi ho jao . jab ki apki Beti Canada okay interview me boli thi ki mujhe controversy ki vjaa se kaam mil raha hai .app soch smj kr interview do — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020

Shehnaz’s father had earlier advised SpotboyE, “After the fight with Himanshi whenever Shehnaz got work, Himanshi used to call up the directors and producers and started filling their ears against Shehnaz. She stopped getting work. Himanshi destroyed her career. It was good that Shehnaz did not give up and started singing. She got popular in singing. I feel if someone else would have been in Shehnaz’s place that person would have committed suicide. She used to get hate mail and messages on social media. Out of 100 comments, she used to get 90 vulgar comments. It was all done by Himanshi’s PR team. Shehnaz did not give up and continued working. The entire Punjab Industry has boycotted Shehnaz and used to hate her.”

Himanshi was launched as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 13, and was mentioned to be an expert rival of Shehnaz’s. She advised Pinkvilla earlier than coming into the home, “I know we will be facing each other for the first time in the house, Shehnaaz and me, so she will be shocked but I am prepared. I am not going inside with any grudge in my heart, I have become very neutral towards her. I won’t be passing any comment but she is used to passing comments against me. So, let’s see.”

