Bigg Boss 13 Himanshi Khurana reveals a shocking news that Shehnaz Gill is not in love with Sidharth Shukla

Bollywood Celebrity Salman Khan’s Controversial TV realty present Bigg Boss 13, which is airing on Colours TV, has been probably the most talked about present until date in 2020. This TV present can also be getting great response in TRP. This season, the pair of Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill dominated. Nevertheless, in the previous few days, the rounds of ruckus between them have began to bore the viewers. However despite this, plainly all the eye of the makers is on each of them and an increasing number of they each dominate the episodes.

In the meantime, the query stays whether or not Shehnaaz Gill actually needs Siddharth Shukla or is it simply her try to remain within the recreation. Now on this, Himanshi Khurana, the most important enemy of ‘Punjab’s Katrina Kaif’ (Shehnaaz Gill) and just lately turned associates. Based on a report by Spotboye, Aishwarya Rai of Punjab has given an enormous assertion on the connection of Shehnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla. The actress has mentioned that there’s nothing between these two.