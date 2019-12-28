Bigg Boss 13 Himanshi Khurana reveals shocking news says Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra also felt ghost in BB house

Within the newest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli blew up everybody saying that there’s a ghost in the home. After this all of the housemates had been shocked and scared badly. Vishal Aditya Singh instructed how the ghost has shaken him three instances. After this, all of them had been tied. However is there actually a ghost in the home? That is positively a matter of dialogue proper now. Throughout this time, Paras Chhabra additionally agreed with the phrases buried within the phrases of Vishal Aditya Singh. Vishal instructed that Paras Chhabra additionally realized the ghost in the home.

Now the phrases of Vishal Aditya Singh have additionally been agreed by the home’s ex-contestant and ‘Aishwarya Rai of Punjab’ i.e. Himanshi Khurana. Himanshi Khurana tweeted after the episode of the day past, wrote, ‘Ghosts in the house of Bigg Boss Asim and Paras felt again and it was a very scary experience. And there was some girl. ”You can see Himanshi Khurana’s tweet under.