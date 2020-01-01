Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana sends messages to Asim Riaz, tweets ‘I hope mil jaye’ however followers want for a reunion

Singer Himanshi Khurana has despatched messages for Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz by way of two individuals and hopes that he’ll get them. Himanshi entered the present as a wild card contestant however was voted out quickly after. Whereas Himanshi is engaged and stays dedicated to her fiancee, Asim typically expresses his love for her on the present.

Himanshi tweeted Tuesday night, “Maine do logo ko msg dia hai ……I hope mil jaye #HimanshiKhurana.” She adopted it up with some readability on what her tweet meant. “#Asimriaz. Do celebrities k haath msg bhijvaya hai Asim k lie.”

Maine do brand ko msg dia hai ……I hope mil jaye ☺️😊😊😊 #HimanshiKhurana #Asimriaz — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) December 31, 2019

Himanshi developed a robust bond with Asim throughout her brief stint on Bigg Boss and supported him all through. Asim, who had earlier been nearly within the shadows of Sidharth Shukla, started choosing fights with him and shortly turned a rival for him simply days after Himanshi entered the home as a wild card contestant.

In an interview after popping out of the home, Himanshi mentioned, “He (Sidharth) is very aggressive. His only agenda, if a task cannot be completed, is to hurt the opposing member. And what did he get in return? Just two weeks of nomination. That’s it. Asim faced several injuries. He had three painkillers at the same time and was also administered two injections for painkillers. The overdose off painkillers made him faint.”

Along with her newest tweet, followers of Himanshi and Asim took to Twitter expressing needs that she personally delivers the messages to Asim and visits him in the home. “Celebrities ka to pata nahi aap @realumarriaz ko msg dena vo definitely bata denge asim ko par aap khud aa kar hi msg doge to bahut hi acha lage ga #AsiManshi fans ko,” wrote one.

Celebrities ka to pata nahi aap @realumarriaz ko msg dena vo positively bata denge asim ko par aap khud aa kar hello msg doge to bahut hello acha lage ga #AsiManshi followers ko — Rajput Hitesh (@RajputHitesh7) December 31, 2019

Shit i’ve solely hope u go on household week

To fulfill asim however now it break my coronary heart

💔💔💔💔

We missed #AsiManshi

😓 — purnima Singhal 🔥Aag Bhot Hai🔥 (@purnima2355) December 31, 2019

One other fan tweeted, “To meet asim but now it break my heart We missed #AsiManshi.”

I hope it is “wait for me #AsimRiaz as i’m waiting for you outside to see uh holding #BB13 trophy” 🙈❤ Himan you are the sweetest soul, thankyou for consistently giving us optimistic power n vibes, you are significantly LOVE ❣️#AsiManshi — MahiShah❤ (@AMahishah) December 31, 2019

“I hope it’s “wait for me #AsimRiaz as i’m waiting for you outside to see uh holding #BB13 trophy” Himan you’re the sweetest soul, thankyou for consistently giving us optimistic power n vibes, you’re significantly LOVE,” one other one.

