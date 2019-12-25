Bigg Boss 13 Himanshi Khurana shares a cute video of Shehnaaz Gill, watch video

It has been greater than two weeks for Himanshi Khurana after eviction from Bigg Boss 13. Himanshi has began her work after popping out of the home and together with this, she can also be following each episode of Bigg Boss 13. Speaking about Himanshi Khurana’s journey on this present, she was in the home for a short while and in the identical time, she has made a particular place within the hearts of hundreds of thousands of followers. On the similar time, the contestants current in the home bear in mind her in some unspecified time in the future or the opposite. Within the final episode itself, Shehnaz Gill was additionally seen remembering Himanshi Khurana. Really final evening, Shehnaaz was recalling Himanshi whereas speaking to Bagga.

Shehnaz stated, ‘My competitors shouldn’t be together with her. Which was my degree, no… which was my competitor… with which I loved doing a degree of contravention… she was blissful… she went there may be my degree.

Himanshi Khurana herself has additionally shared this clip and she or he can also be fairly shocked to see this clip. Sure, there was a number of ruckus between Himanshi and Shehnaaz years in the past, on account of which, Shehnaz was fairly scared. Really, Shehnaz feared that the dispute won’t be raised once more. Nicely, only a few days after coming to Bigg Boss 13’s home, Himanshi had eliminated all of the grievances with Shehnaaz.

For the second, see beneath this clip shared by Himanshi Khurana …



Many visitors will come to the home immediately



Tonight, Jai Bhanushali, Arjun Bijlani, Rubina Dilaiik and Jasmin Bhasin are going to return to the home to get a job performed. Inform me within the remark field for the second how do you want Shahnaz Gill’s recreation plan?

