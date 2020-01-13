Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan to chose between Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz for BB Elite…

Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan to selected between Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz for BB Elite Membership

television

Up to date: Jan 13, 2020 17:15 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill or Asim Riaz are anticipated to be the primary members of BB Elite Membership which is able to make them eligible to win a particular energy in the home. Actor Hina Khan, who was the primary runner up on Bigg Boss 11, is all set to enter the home as a visitor to announce the winner of the particular energy.

Shehnaaz and Asim had carried out properly within the standup comedy job throughout the weekend. The makers have launched a brand new promo which present Hina coming into the home with Shehnaaz and Asim standing on a platform. Hina says, “Either one of you or none of you will get to become the member of the BB Elite Club.” Bigg Boss can also be heard making an announcement that the member will win immunity from nominations for per week and this energy could be utilised at any time throughout the present season.

— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 13, 2020

Followers of each Asim and Shehnaaz rallied round them to win the duty. A fan of Asim wrote on Twitter, “AsimRiaz have every right to be in the elite club as he has done the best comedy.” One other wrote, “Only Asim matters. If this will be fair. Then definitely #AsimRiaz deserve to be in elite club.” Yet another fan wrote, “Dikhado hume asim ke decency aur acchai ki jagah hai duniya mein we don’t need to be violent cheap vulgar to be winner give us hope #AsimRiaz ke common man powerless nahi hai jeet ke hume dikhado ke hum jeet gaye power of common man.”

There have been many who cheered for Shehnaaz and wished her win the duty. A fan wrote, “Shehnaaz needs to be in the elite club. Asim wasn’t active for last 2 weeks …” One other wrote, “Sana is pure soul Plzz child play alone Now u wish to play for urself not for that faux peoples #IAmWithSana.’

Additionally learn: Pregnant Kalki Koechlin places her ft up, followers want her ‘safe delivery’. See pic

— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 13, 2020

The makers additionally shared yet one more promo video which confirmed Madhurima Tuli making a ruckus in the home for being requested to scrub utensils. After combating with Shefali Zariwala who requested her to fulfil her duties, Vishal Aditya Singh comes to assist Madhurima in washing the utensils. Nevertheless, Madhurima begins combating with him as properly.

Comply with HeraldPublicist for extra