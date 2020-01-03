Bigg Boss 13 housemates are against Madhurima Tuli, here’s why

Contestants current in Bigg Boss’s home each week have to fret that who would be the subsequent captain of the home? Properly, previously, everybody had taken your complete home on their heads as a consequence of a mutual combat. Seeing it, now’s the time to elect the brand new captain of the home. The makers of Bigg Boss 13 have launched a brand new promo of the present and based on this promo, with regards to making Madhurima Tuli the captain, everyone seems to be seen standing towards him. If we discuss Sidharth Shukla, he’s talking towards him solely. On the similar time, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra additionally help him and object that Madhurima Tuli shouldn’t develop into the captain of the home this week.

On the similar time, Madhurima is telling everybody that regardless of how a lot she tries, however the subsequent captain of the home goes to be there. Now it must be seen whether or not she will be able to develop into the following captain of the home or not?

See the brand new promo of Bigg Boss 13 beneath …



Madhurima Tuli is nominated to be evicted this week



Madhurima is nominated to be homeless from dwelling this week. If she turns into evicted from dwelling, there isn’t any use of getting captivity. Other than Madhurima, a complete of 5 individuals are nominated for eviction. Shefali Bagga, Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh and Mahira Sharma are nominated on this record.

Shefali Jariwala is getting much less votes



Speaking in regards to the counting of votes obtained by nominated contestants, based on the most recent stories, Shefali Jariwala is getting the bottom votes. In such a state of affairs, Shefali could also be evicted this week.